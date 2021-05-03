Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 21
One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 21 ranging in price from $197,500 to $9.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5550 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $9,400,000 on March 26. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 5,720 square foot residence featured a fruit tree orchard, abundant vegetable gardens, mature landscaping and walking paths throughout the six-acre property.
Camp Meeker
144 Saint Dorothy’s Road, $418,000
Cazadero
6 Wildwood Lane, $648,000
Cotati
5780 Lowell Court, $675,000
708 W. School St., $925,000
970 Madrone Ave., $1,575,000
Forestville
11171 Terrace Drive, $454,000
Guerneville
15145 Canyon Seven Road, $197,500
17930 Old Monte Rio Road, $435,000
16477 Cutten Drive, $775,000
Healdsburg
107 Marion Lane, $350,000
513 Greens Drive, $596,500
201 Piper St., $679,000
9045 Chalk Hill Road, $900,000
1030 Harold Lane, $966,500
Monte Rio
20321 River Blvd., $450,000
21537 Starrett Hill Drive, $805,000
Petaluma
1269 Saint Francis Drive, $600,000
1445 Elizabeth Drive, $630,000
318 Payran St., $637,500
521 Jefferson St., $750,000
1406 Yarberry Lane, $830,000
1605 Catalina Way, $865,000
35 Kelly Lane, $995,000
847 Leghorn Lane, $1,021,500
2611 Western Ave., $1,150,000
33 Oxford Court, $1,200,000
1201 Nadine Lane, $1,300,000
510 Fairview Court, $1,650,000
1013 Samuel Drive, $1,700,000
28 Brown Court, $2,260,000
Rohnert Park
1484 Georgia Court, $611,000
7385 Circle Drive, $619,500
1529 Garfield Court, $660,000
1522 Garfield Court, $680,000
Santa Rosa
160 Wembley Court, $205,000
5329 Stow Circle, $250,000
1520 Mark West Springs Road, $320,000
726 Pressley St., $320,000
3073 Porter Creek Road, $380,000
2158 Gardner Ave., $386,000
2054 Ludwig Ave., $395,000
283 Anteeo Way, $435,000
601 Palomino Drive, $440,864
441 Oak Mesa Place, $475,000
309 Hewett St., $480,000
1358 Corby Ave., $500,000
718 W. Eighth St., $535,000
604 Brown St., $560,000
8861 Oakmont Drive, $585,000
2455 Prairie Lane, $597,500
129 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $608,000
284 Jacqueline Drive, $609,500
1516 Plumeria Drive, $610,000
2520 Covelline St., $612,500
2082 Northfield Drive, $625,000
1729 Allan Way, $635,000
2463 Hoen Ave., $645,000
2568 Silver Spur Drive, $655,000
1624 Mariposa Drive, $659,000
1014 Charning Cross Lane, $660,000
775 Acacia Lane, $670,000
2418 Gads Hill St., $675,000
4130 Whistler Ave., $675,000
1913 Camino Del Prado, $692,000
2130 Nyla Place, $705,000
2005 Verbena Drive, $715,000
353 Miramonte Court, $769,000
2723 Summerfield Road, $770,000
2045 Grahn Drive, $775,000
1817 Peoria Court, $790,000
3215 Conifer Drive, $850,000
2502 Claremont Drive, $862,500
1778 Neotomas Ave., $865,000
1948 Belmont Court, $875,000
2191 Zinfandel Drive, $876,000
2052 Grahn Drive, $900,000
1446 Great Heron Drive, $915,000
5696 Evening Way, $925,000
3517 Brookdale Drive, $925,000
740 Coney Court, $930,000
1925 Perth Ave., $1,025,000
5779 Trailwood Drive, $1,190,000
969 Stonecastle Lane, $1,350,000
865 White Oak Drive, $1,500,000
2720 McKeon Way, $1,685,000
5550 Bennett Valley Road, $9,400,000
Sebastopol
8400 Appleseed Way, $1,150,000
515 Sandretto Drive, $1,465,000
4717 Paulsen Lane, $1,500,000
1093 Tilton Road, $1,600,000
4932 Burnside Road, $1,825,000
Sonoma
1177 Cox St., $357,500
767 Country Meadow Lane, $412,500
893 Arroyo Road, $565,000
396 Brockman Lane, $625,000
1295 Brockman Lane, $700,000
104 El Portola Drive, $815,000
1207 Repetto Ranch Road, $1,135,000
196 E. First St., $2,510,000
19303 Apple Valley Road, $2,850,000
The Sea Ranch
38036 Foothill Close, $705,000
Windsor
8815 Canyon Oak Drive, $765,000
8873 Wisteria Way, $795,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
