2022’s bestselling books in Petaluma

Petaluma’s most popular book, purchased more times than any other over the 52 weeks of 2022, is a 2016 novel about love, loss and second chances. “It Ends With Us,” the story of domestic abuse survivor Lily Bloom and her attempts to end the cycle of violence in her life, Colleen Hoover’s book is five years old. So how did it become the most-sought-after book in all of Petaluma, more than any other?

The answer is most likely found another book by Hoover: Last October’s sequel, “It Starts With Us.” Released in the fall, the book - which continues Lily’s quest for healing and love - also hit the bestseller lists locally, rising as high as No. 3, and clearly inspiring people to purchase the original book, just to keep clear with the story.

On the Kids and Young Adults list, meanwhile, the big winner was Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris’s delightful graphic novel, “The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza.” The reason for that hilariously offbeat adventure’s popularity is fairly obvious.

It;s a great book, with guffaw-causing illustrations.

Of course, the fact that Barnett and Harris came to Petaluma to ride in Copperfield’s Book’s Butter & Egg Day float, complete with a paper mache astronaut cat as decor, certainly didn;t help call attention to the book

Here is the complete list of most purchased books in Petaluma in 2022.

Fiction & Nonfiction Top 10 2022

1. ‘It Ends with Us,’ by Colleen Hoover

2. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

3. ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. ‘Galapagos,’ by Kurt Vonnegut

5. ‘Razzmatazz,’ by Christopher Moore

6. ‘Pearls Awaits the Tide,’ by Stephan Pastis

7. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

8. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer

9. ‘28: A Photographic Tribute to Buster Posey,’ by Brian Murphy and Brad Mangin

10. ‘Klara and the Sun,’ by Kazuo Ishiguro

Kids & Young Adults Top 10 2022

1. ‘First Cat in Space Ate Pizza,’ by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris

2. ‘Hilo: Gina and the Big Secret,’ by Judd Winick

3. ‘Three Billy Goats Gruff,’ by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen

4. ‘Odder,’ by Katherine Applegate

5. ‘This Book Is Not a Present,’ by Max Greenfield

6. ‘The Midnight Children,’ by Dan Gemeinhart

7. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode,’ by Jeff Kinney

8. ‘If You Laugh I’m Starting This Book Over,’ by Chris Harris

9. ‘Dont Eat Bees,’ by Dev Petty

10. ‘Like,’ by Annie Barrows