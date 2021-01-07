‘A lot of stuff going on’

Despite a pandemic, growing economic anxieties and months of social and political turbulence, Christmas 2020 turned out to be very good for Ali Afshar.

Raised in Petaluma, the prolific film producer-actor saw his latest film, “A California Christmas” — which he produced here in Petaluma and in which he has a charmingly comic supporting role — become one of this year’s most-streamed holiday films on Netflix. The film, a love story starring “General Hospital” hunk Josh Swickard and Lauren Swickard (who also wrote the script), was produced by his own ESX Productions film company. It ended up outperforming big-budget seasonal films like Forest Whitaker’s splashy musical “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” and the Kurt Russell Santa Claus fantasy “Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.”

“People loved ‘A California Christmas,’” Afshar says, reached at home between meetings about other in-the-works film projects. “It was the number one movie in the world for almost two weeks on Netflix. It ended up becoming the 15th most watched film of the year, and that was with only 17 days of release in 2020. It was crazy!”

Afshar, who lives in Petaluma when not in Los Angeles, where he spends a good portion of the year, is clearly enjoying the success after years of working in the movie industry, having produced over a dozen films that sometimes struggled to find distribution and audiences. But aside from a few days off at his ranch, during which he still found himself working, Afshar shows no sign of slowing down to enjoying his current moment of cinematic triumph.

If anything, the opposite is true.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff going on right now,” says Afshar. “I’ve been working at this for a long time, and I’m just getting started. I plan to just keep my head down and keep on cranking away.”

That “stuff” includes the upcoming release of “Born a Champion,” a film Afshar calls “Our Dennis Quaid movie,” which he says will be coming out on January 22. The film, about the beginnings of mixed martial arts, features Quaid, Sean Patrick Flanery (“The Boondock Saints,” “The Dead Zone”) and Katrina Bowden “The Bold and the Beautiful”), and was shot in Petaluma in August of 2019. THis spring will see the release of the long-delayed “American Fighter,” filmed in 2017 as a gritty sequel to Afshar’s semi-autobiographical “American Wrestler: The Wizard.” “American Fighter” was released in the UK last summer, and will be finally available in the U.S. this May.

Then there’s “Casa Grande,” a television series Afshar created and produced five episodes of last year.

“‘Casa Grande’ is basically ‘Yellowstone’ meets ‘Downton Abbey’ with a Latinx infusion,” explains Afshar. “It’s about the different experiences of mostly white landowners, farmers, ranchers, dairymen and their Hispanic workforce, and how they interact. It’s very ‘Upstairs/Downstairs,’ if you remember that old series. It looks at issues of immigration and love and secrets.”

The series does not have a home yet, but once Ahshar and crew are done putting the first five episodes together, he plans to start showing it around Hollywood.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a Netflix or an HBO Max or someone to pick it up, and then we’ll shoot the other episodes, which are mostly all scripted,” he says, adding, “We’re ramping up to do some more Christmas films this year, too.”

Make that three more Christmas films.

“We’re doing a sequel to ‘A California Christmas,’ which we’re calling ‘A California Christmas: City Lights,’ then another with a Christmas theme, and then another really fun one, a romance about believing in Santa Claus, that we also have in our hopper.”

Afshar says the goal is to film all of them locally, at least in part.

“I mean, we’ll need snow,” he laughs, “so we might have to go up to Lake Tahoe for some of the scenes. But overall, Petaluma is where I like to make my movies.”

"A California Christmas,“ directed by Shaun Piccinino and filmed here in July of 2020, was made under strict pandemic protections, at a time when almost no other film shoots were happening anywhere in the country due to COVID quarantines. The movie was shot primarily at Afshar’s own eastside Petaluma ranch, with a few scenes filmed at The Washoe House, Hotel Petaluma and other noticeable local locations. The stars of the film actually met and fell in love while making ”Roped,“ another locally-shot movie also now available ion Netflix. They since been married, so were in each other’s ”bubble,“ allowing for much less concern during shooting of all the romantic kissing-and-eye-gazing scenes.