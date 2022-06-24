A teacher in changing times

On Saturday, June 25, Rabbi Ted Feldman will conduct his final Shabbat service at B’nai Israel Jewish Center. After leading the historic congregation for 17 years, he is retiring at the end of the month.

Raised in Skokie, Illinois, Feldman went on to study at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, affiliated with the Conservative movement, after receiving his bachelor’s degree in psychology at Roosevelt University in Chicago. He led congregations in Georgia and Florida, before moving to California.

Rabbi Feldman came to serve B’nai Israel in 2005, after having been the director of Jewish Family and Children’s Services (JFCS) East Bay, an organization that provides essential mental health and social services to individuals, families and older adults in crisis. Before that, he spent over a decade working in various roles for the Jewish Federation.

On the afternoon of Sunday, June 12, Rabbi Feldman opened the synagogue’s doors to anyone and everyone, inviting them to take freely of his library, estimated at over 800 volumes of books, including scripture, commentary, prayer books, cultural books, philosophy, self-help, Holy Land photography, Yiddish and Jewish humor and more.

Argus-Courier contributor Irène Hodes spoke with Rabbi Feldman via Zoom on a Monday morning a couple of weeks before his retirement. The day before the conversation, he lost a tire on his car, which was in the shop getting a replacement. Ever cheerful and ready with a joke — “Does this mean that my car is “re-tired” now too?“ — the beloved rabbi with almost 50 years of experience graciously shared his thoughts and memories about a long and illustrious career.

Hodes: When did you know you wanted to become a rabbi?

Feldman: I decided to become a rabbi in December of 1961, after my Bar Mitzvah. I walked into my rabbi’s office — at Temple B’nai Emunah in Skokie, Illinois — and said I wanted to be a rabbi. I loved what my rabbi was doing — he had a PhD in philosophy, and I felt I could never match his brilliance. I spent every Shabbat with him, walking to synagogue with him three times, Friday night, Saturday morning, and Saturday afternoon, throughout high school and college.

Was your family supportive?

My family was not particularly happy about the decision. We did not have a kosher home. I got my own electric broiler, and I made my own food when I was in high school.

How do you define your identity as a rabbi?

As a teacher, making Judaism accessible. Using the tools of Judaism to help the community through different stages of life. That’s how I see it.

You had not led a congregation since 1988, when you served as rabbi in Boca Raton, Florida. What brought you back into a congregational role after so many years?

My connection was with the people. What makes Petaluma so special is people generally have been very accepting. They took me for who I am. There was a great sense of community here which I really identified with.

How would you describe the Jewish community of Petaluma and where it’s going?

It's just an amazing history of different ideas of Jewish living and Jewish life. The B’nai Israel building was built as a community center in 1925. The secular Jewish organizations used the space, they had the Yiddish choir in the old days, and the traditionalists had religious services. We were incorporated in 1871. When people are exposed to that history, they want to be a part of it.

At this point, it’s harder, because we are far away from those original pioneers, and while their families and descendants are still here in the community, the nature of the community is shifting. It’s difficult to engage with younger families. But there still is a remnant of that connection among people as a result of the early days of the pioneers.

The prophet Amos introduced the concept of “She’erit Israel,” the “remnant of Israel.” While on the one hand the remnant is going to be the Orthodox who observe the hard line of traditional Judaism, but I believe there will be cultural remnants as time goes on. So it’s really hard to predict what this community here in Petaluma will look like in 15, 20, 30 years.

B’nai Israel Jewish Center is an “independent synagogue.“ What does that mean?

We haven’t been affiliated for 13-14 years, though we were aligned with the Conservative movement. There were a lot more traditionalists in the community before. There were several reasons. The Board of Directors made a decision at one point to offer Bar and Bat Mitzvahs to patrilineal families, which would not have aligned with the Conservative movement.”

[Traditionally, Judaism is passed through the mother’s line; allowing people with Jewish fathers to participate fully in rites of passage is very progressive, changing the definition of who is a Jew].