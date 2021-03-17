ABCs of raising cash for hard-hit schools

Petaluma’s parents and children are currently dealing with the challenges of returning to classroom learning. Back in 1982, the big challenge was the threat of draconian budget cuts to California schools. In response, a dedicated local group of teachers, business leaders and community activists formed the Petaluma Education Foundation. Since it began, the foundation has provided over $7.5 million in educational support to the greater Petaluma community.

“Built upon the concept of inclusivity, all 38 of Petaluma’s public, private and charter schools are eligible for PEF grant programs,” said Maureen Highland, the foundation’s executive director. “And every high school senior can be considered for a PEF scholarship.”

Funded solely by local donations — and the income made at the two Alphabet Soup resale shops on Western Avenue — the organization awarded $238,075 in college scholarships to Petaluma graduates last year. A complete listing of grants and scholarships is available online at pefinfo.com.

Keeping things on track is Highland’s primary responsibility. Born in San Francisco, and raised in Marin County, Highland originally visited Petaluma with her University of San Francisco classmate and fiance, Steve.

“We came up here to visit his parents, got married in 1993, and have three grown children. I am the youngest of six, myself,” said Highland, who started her career doing marketing and special events for Pier 39, Ltd., then moved on to become the marketing director for Vintage Oaks at Novato. She originally joined the Petaluma Education Foundation in marketing and development, and became the nonprofit’s executive director more than six years ago.

But the last year has been among the most challenging. Highland explains how the foundation restructured its grants process for this current school year.

“In the early stages of the pandemic,” she said, “we contacted all our superintendents and principals to learn what would be needed to support students during these unprecedented times. The answers were very clear — everyone expressed that technology access and devices, and social-emotional learning were their top needs. We immediately adapted our program to address this challenge and focused on those two key areas with our 2020-2021 funding. To date, the current academic year PEF Grant awards total $132,454.”

Highland wants everyone to understand that it’s her team, as much as herself, that makes such awards happen.

“I work with an incredible staff,” she said, naming Katy Verke, Sharon Kimball, and Adrienne Kulasingam, also mentioning a “very dedicated” board of directors.

“Along with our caring volunteers, they help grow the impact and financial support of the mission of PEF,” Highland said, adding, “Petaluma is an amazing place where everyone truly values education. And we are so thankful for the people who invest and partner with us. Individuals can help in many different ways. For example, we invite everyone to shop, donate quality items, and volunteer at our downtown Alphabet Soup locations as a way to contribute to PEF and benefit all our local students and schools.”