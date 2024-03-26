Envisioning a world in which all children have access to quality health care, the Bay Area-based nonprofit Global Healing trains medical professionals all around the world as part of its international efforts to improve pediatric health care in a sustainable way. Among the organization’s many volunteers in Petaluma pediatrician Dr. Eric Scher.

Last year, Scher helped organize a local fundraiser for Global Healing, with a concert at The Big Easy featuring singer-songwriter Dan Navarro.

The event was so successful, Scher is doing it again, this time with a springtime concert at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, featuring the acclaimed singer-songwriter-guitarist duo Nina Gerber and Chris Webster.

The intimate, limited-space event takes place on Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m., and includes a special silent auction and “Barb's famous homemade whoopie pies.”

The fundraiser is titled “Merging Music and Humanity: Benefit Concert for Global Healing.”

Money raised from the concert will go towards the training of local healthcare providers in Roatán, Honduras, in collaboration with U.S. clinical professionals, and will also provide critical medical supplies and medications to support much-needed health care for children and mothers in Roatán.

Tickets are $65, available at pollyklaastheater.org. The Polly Klaas Community Theater is at 417 Western Ave.