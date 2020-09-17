Arrr and Avast, ye scurvy mateys!

The word “Marooned,” by definition, means to leave someone behind, confined and trapped, alone and isolated, in some inaccessible and lonely place.

That place is often (and especially) an island.

It was not until recently that it has dawned on certain folks that, thanks to the coronavirus, the vast majority of us have, by definition, been marooned - confined, trapped and isolated in some lonely place. In this case, our homes. Which is why certain people have now taken to calling their homes “our island.”

In a recent post on the International Talk Like a Pirate Day website, Ol’ Chumbucket, the co-founder of the site — and the holiday itself — makes the following statement.

“A pandemic is nothing to sneeze at. It’s as if we’ve all been marooned. Yeah, that’s it! For Pandemic Pirates, we haven’t been quarantined so much as marooned, each on our own island, with a few pirate family around us but mostly cut off from our filibuster family, as if languishing on the sands of some isolated beach with nary a palm tree for company.”

Whether ye be a landlubber or a salty dog, you will recognize that Ol’ Chumbucket has a point. Fortunately, for all of us who are currently marooned on our own private islands, that this Saturday, Sept. 19, is in fact International Talk Like a Private Day, that whimsical date that pirate fans from around the world practice spicing up their conversation with piratical pronunciations and nautical nonsense. And yes, some folks will actually dress like a pirate on Talk Like a Pirate Day, too.

September 19 was so chosen back in 2006, when two friends from Oregon – John Baur and Mark Summers, since dubbed Ol’ Chumbucket and Cap’n Slappy – came up with the idea, and chose September 19 because it was Summers’ ex-wife’s birthday, and as he’s explained it to countless interviewers since, the date was stuck in his mind and he wasn’t planning on doing anything else with it anymore. Once columnist Dave Barry heard of the whimsical holiday, he commemorated it in a number of subsequent columns, and the annual celebration took off like a donut shot from a cannon.

Speaking of which, there was a time, a few years back, when Krispy Kreme donuts climbed aboard the Talk Like a Pirate ship, and offered free donuts to anyone who talked (or dressed) like a pirate while placing an order. Evidently, free fish (or a deep-fried Twinkie) is still offered to piratical speakers at Long John Silver’s franchises on Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Or would, if they were actually open to the public.

Here are a few ways that you can mark the offbeat occasion, and to get you in the mood, we’re also including a few links to video clips of classic pirate-themed moments from movies, television shows and more.

1. TALK LIKE A PIRATE

To brush up on Pirate Talk (aka The Vulgar Tongue), you can visit the exhaustive online Pirate Glossary (with links to entertaining lists of historical pirate facts and famous pirates), at Pirateglossary.com/phrases. Another outstanding online tool is PirateMonkeyness.com, a translator that will take any phrase you enter and give you a piratical version to use with pride.

2. FIND YOUR PIRATE NAME

There are a number of Pirate Name generators out there on the internet. One of the best, and most fun to use, is on the Pirate Quiz site, requiring you to answer a number of personal questions (about parrot preferences and the like) before generating a piratical name scientifically suited to you and you alone. PirateQuiz.com.

3. FACEBOOK LIKE A PIRATE

Few people know this, but you can change your Facebook settings so that when you are on your desktop or laptop, your personal Facebook page will appear full of piratical terminology, beginning with the page being titled “Ye Olde Facebook.” “Home” becomes “Home Port,” “Photos” becomes “Portraits,” “Save Changes” become “Stow Changes,” and “Friend Requests” becomes “Matey Requests” - and when you click on the latter, under the phrase “Request to join ye crew, matey,” all names listed begin with “Cap’n.” It goes on, and it’s hilarious.

To make this happen, find SETTINGS under the drop-down menu (indicated by a small arrow) in the upper toolbar. On left-hand menu bar, select LANGUAGE in the second block of options. There’s an item titled “Which language to you want to use Facebook in?” Press EDIT, then, from the drop-down menu that appears, scroll down to ENGLISH (UK), above which is ENGLISH (Pirate.) Choose it, hit Stow the Changes (um, Save Changes, the pirate stuff won’t have kicked in yet), and then have fun on your new Facebook site.