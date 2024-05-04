Aqus Cafe

189 H St.

Faces are fun, or moving, or scary or delightful, depending on how they are captured by the artists who paint, draw or photograph them. A large exhibitionism of portraits, curated by Holly Hogan, is now on display throughout the cafe, representing work by dozens of local painters. Some of the works are small and detailed, others are large and abstract. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs through March 21.

Ethical Clothing

122 Kentucky St.

One well-lit wall of this popular women's clothing store in downtown Petaluma has recently been transformed into a hanging mini-gallery, with the intention of hosting local artists and their artwork. The first artist to be showcased there is Marin County’s Bernd Enders, a landscape painter with an exceptional eye for blue skies and fluffy, sometimes ominous, clouds. The exhibit is appropriately titled “Clouds.” Ethicalclothing-petaluma.com

IceHouse Gallery

405 E. D St.

Coming up at IceHouse Gallery is “Ephemera,” a three-person show of contemporary mono prints. Ephemera alludes to the transient nature of the monoprinting process as each image is printed only once and then disappears once the plate is wiped clean. The show runs May 3-31 with an opening reception on Saturday May 4, 5-7 p.m. The gallery is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends by appointment. (707) 778-2238. DigitalGrange.com.

Magic Shop Gallery & Studios

429 1st Street, Suites 260 and 155

This multi-member artists collective, operating in the Watershed Building in the Petaluma Warehouse district, has regular member shows in its downstairs gallery, and quarterly pop-up open studio events. Currently on display is “What is Love,” open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays. Described as an “interactive exhibit,” the show will continue to evolve over the next three months, with spontaneous contributions from visitors. This show ends on Saturday, May 4. Opening in the solo gallery on Friday, May 3, is “The Glove Project,” by Cat Alden and Michael B. Woolsey. It’s an artful photographic exhibition of work gloves, capturing the drama and commitment of hardworking people through the tears, stains and repairs of their gloves. Gallery Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MagicShopStudios.com.

Petaluma Arts Center

230 Lakeville St.

“The Art of Materials,” a new main gallery exhibition, brings together artists who are working with paper, fabric, industrial felt, metal, steel, cement, clay, plastic, cork and wood. In the adjacent gallery is Tools as Art, a show devoted to the beauty of tools. The opening reception for both shows is Thursday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. The exhibitions run through June 22. 230 Lakeville St. Members and children free, non-members $5. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org. The center is open 12-4 p.m., Friday-Saturday. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

20 Fourth St.

Recently opened, the new exhibition at the museum, commemorating the 120th anniversary of the setting of the building’s cornerstone, includes photographs, documents and fascinating ephemera, all of it related to the founding and construction of Petaluma’s Carnegie Library. The exhibit runs through June 16. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth Street. Petalumamuseum.com

Petaluma Tea & Coffee

212 2nd St.

Petaluma Tea & Coffee presents a small exhibition of works by photographer Dave. The Cafe is open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. PetalumaCoffee.com.

Slough City Studios

409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C

The art of Amaya Loubinos is on display in a new show titled “Chilenita y Gringa,” a remarkable collection of intaglio and relief prints The cozy art gallery at Petaluma’s Slough City Studios displays works by member artists, and occasional guest artist exhibitions, and offers workshops and classes. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Sloughcity.com.

The Find

322 Western Ave.

The Find is a consignment and home furnishings store featuring current, vintage, retro, classic, and contemporary furniture. It also showcases an ongoing exhibition of art works by local artists from The Magic Shop studios.The store is open every day but Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Usher Gallery

1 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Usher Gallery hosts the opening reception for “Private Space: Movement through Vulnerability,” a collaborative exhibition/installation of painted vinyl and abstract paintings by Petaluma artists Lucas Addleman and Taylor Mancini. The exhibition explores the themes of anxiety, gravity, perseverance, confidence, contentment, anticipation and desire. Show runs through May 12. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.