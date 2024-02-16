In a recently opened exhibition of rock-themed art and posters ranging from the ‘60s to the present, works by artist/illustrator Caitlin Mattisson ‒ who grew up on a ranch outside of Petaluma ‒ are on display alongside other pioneering and consequential women artists. Titled “Women of Rock Art: 1965-2023,” the show opened in early February at the Haight Street Art Center in San Francisco.

Also featured in the show is work by Bonnie McLean, whose Summer of Love-era concert posters helped make San Francisco’s Fillmore Auditorium an icon of the ‘60s. McLean died in February of 2020. Nine of her posters ‒ promoting Jefferson Airplane, The Who, Chuck Berry, The Doors, Donovan, Pink Floyd and others ‒ are exhibited in the show, alongside work from Tara McPherson, Isadora Bullock, Chelsea Housand, Sadie May and Mishka Westell.

Some of the posters in the show focus on lesser known, rock-adjacent activities of the era, such as small anti-draft benefits and a “mime troupe puppet show” presented as part of a Grateful Dead concert.

Representing the contemporary artists whose new designs are currently in demand are Carolyn Ferris and Mattisson, whose artistry is a blend of modern techniques with subtle visual call-backs to the women artists who preceded her. Mattisson has become internationally acclaimed for her posters promoting shows by Patti Smith, Billy Strings, the Melvins and countless others. She recently designed a poster for San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival. Her work can be viewed on her website CaitlinMattissonArt.com.

"Women of Rock“ will be on display through April 14 at Haight Street Art Center. An opening party, with many of the artists in attendance, takes place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at 215 Haight St., San Francisco.