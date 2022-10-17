Arts Center launches ‘Love and Remembrance’

The Petaluma Arts Center, near the SMART station at 230 Lakeville St., has opened a new exhibition titled “Honoring Life: Love and Remembrance,” which runs through Nov. 5 in the main gallery. Curated by Irma Vega Bijou, the show was designed as a kind of cultural conversation with local celebrations of the Day of the Dead, and is a departure from past October exhibits focusing on El Día de los Muertos.

At the entrance of the exhibit, a note from Bijou sets visitors up for what they will experience.

“A celebration of life is a ritual of honoring our ancestors and those who have passed away. It is a reminder of the great essence of the ties and connections among us: love. As individuals and as a community, creating a space for honoring and remembering takes us on a journey of care, respect, and love. This can be found in every culture around the world.”

The show features altars, displays, sculptures and paintings, created both by individual artists and groups, including the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center, local 12-step recovery groups, The Redwood Empire Military Women, West County Community Services, the American Association of University Women, Verity (Sonoma County’s rape crisis, trauma and healing center), The Xichulence Family (representing the people of Xichu in the northeast region of the state of Guanajuato in the Sierra Gorda), and the Redwood Empire Chinese Association.

There is much to look at, and quite a few surprises.

A papier mache mountain with a colorful, fabric waterfall, created by fourth graders from Mrs. Reyes’ class at Grant Elementary, is titled “Until We Meet Again: Waterfall of Aloha,” with pictures of departed loved ones affixed to the swirling strips of blue. Another group of Grant fourth graders, these ones from Mrs. Funk’s class, have created “Tree of the Past: Remembering Loved Ones,” a meticulously crafted, multilevel tree house filled with found items representing people and pets who are loved and missed.

In the smaller gallery, also running through Nov. 5, is “Two Sonomas: Works by Michael Acker and Lance Kuehne,” featuring two very different approaches to local landscape photography.

The galleries are open at the Petaluma Arts Center from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Admission is $5 for non-members, free for members. Learn more at PetalumaArtCenter.org.