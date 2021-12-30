Behind the Byline: Photographer’s award-winning career led her to Petaluma

“Behind the Byline” is a new occasional feature in the Argus-Courier, giving information about the writers, editors and photographers of the Argus-Courier. It will run on the fifth Thursday of the month, whenever those occur. The next Behind the Byline story will appear on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The focus will be longtime Sports Editor Johnie Jackson.

Staff photographer Crissy Pascual officially joined the Argus-Courier team in June 2016. She arrived in Petaluma with an established career as a photojournalist, with a Pulitzer Prize to back that up. Last week, Community Editor David Templeton sat down for a Zoom chat with Pascual, asking some questions about her background, interests and pastimes, and what attracted her to a career in journalism.

Petaluma Argus-Courier: Basic stuff first. Where were you born, and how did you get into journalism?

Crissy Pascual: I was born in the Philippines, in a place called Quezon City, and I was 3 years old when my mom and my brother and myself immigrated. My dad had come a year before. I was born half on a jeep, on the way to the hospital, and half in the elevator on the way up. I guess I was very excited to be born.

PAC: Where in America did your family move to?

Pascual: We moved straight to the East Coast. I was raised in New Jersey. I went to Boston University for college. I majored in photojournalism. I knew that was what I wanted to do. I’d been working for my newspaper in high school, and I just knew I wanted to be a journalist. I thought I was going to be a reporter, but I was doing photo editing for the yearbook and the school paper, and I thought, ‘I’m pretty good at this.’

I had my dad’s old camera, and I was taking classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Which was fun for a 16-year-old. When my dad caught wind that I wanted to major in photojournalism, he got very upset. He said, ‘You can’t make a living doing that. No one does that as a job. That’s a hobby.’

I come from a family of mathematicians, so I think he thought I’d go into accounting or chemistry or banking or something. He actually drove from our house in New Jersey to Boston University to talk to the Dean of Communication, to verify that this is in fact something you can major in, and you can actually get a job as a photojournalist.

I guess he was assured enough, because he let it go.

PAC: What was college like?

PASCUAL: I had a very successful college career. I worked for the daily newspaper at school. I was the photo editor. Though I originally wanted to be a reporter, I decided to go strongly into photography because, as I like to say it, I got writer’s block in my freshman year. And I never got out of it, though I never really tried, I admit, because I just found it was so much more fun to be behind a camera. It was artistic and expressive, and it looked cool. I felt like a bad-ass, carrying all this gear around. There weren’t a lot of women doing it, especially back then. There were just a handful, so I totally followed their careers.

PAC: This was pre-digital cameras, right?

PASCUAL: Everything was film, which of course, had to be developed. Nothing was immediate, like today.

PAC: Your school had a daily newspaper. That’s rare for a college, isn’t it?

PASCUAL: I think there were only two in the country. Most colleges had weekly newspapers or monthlies, but this was a daily, so I knew that feeling of the midnight deadline. It was great. We were just a bunch of kids in this dark room, processing the film, drinking and smoking, hanging out eating Doritos and putting out a newspaper every day.

To circle back to my dad being really skeptical about my career choices, the day I graduated, the first President Bush spoke at my graduation. And that day, my dad said, ‘Alright, I’m just going to tell you. The reason I didn’t want you to go into photography is because my dad was a photographer.’ That was my grandfather, who I never met because we came here when I was so little. My dad never talked about him much, but I guess he was a photographer, and he was doing that during one of the wars in the Philippines. My dad lived near one of the Navy bases, and he used to sneak out and follow his dad when he’d go out to photograph things. When he’d get caught, he’d be sent back and told how dangerous it was. And the other thing my dad remembered was that the family was so poor, because his dad never really made any money.

I never knew that until the day I graduated. All of that happened back in the Philippines, and as far as my dad was concerned, that’s where it was going to stay.

PAC: What was your first full time job as a staff photographer?

PASCUAL: It was the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey. I chose it because at that time all newspapers in the U.S. were black and white, except for U.S.A. Today. And then the Asbury Park Press decided to dip its toes into color, doing color photos on the front page as an experiment. I wanted to be at the paper that was starting that trend.