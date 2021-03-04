Blasts from the past

Imagine this.

You walk past some historically significant Petaluma location or artifact — a mission bell hanging near a crosswalk, an old building with odd mustachioed faces looking down — then you notice a sign hanging in a window. “Petaluma History Spot,” it says, with a QR code and an invitation to learn more about whatever it is you’ve discovered. A simple snap of a few buttons later, and you are listing to a historian describe the building you are in front. Maybe it’s the voice of an actor bringing a historical figure to life, telling you in her own words what happened years ago in the location you are now standing.

Petaluma History Spots, created by the Petaluma History Library and Museum with the support of Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, is a a new, self-guided, outdoor exhibit featuring the voices of Petalumans of Yesteryear, produced by Museum President Clint Gilbert.

“History Spots will give voice to the rich history of our town,” states a recent press release from the Museum. “There will be over 20 locations in our historic downtown, and many more throughout the city. Residents and visitors can listen anytime on their smartphone.”

The audio exhibit officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 10, with a public Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Information and the link to the meeting can be found at PetalumaMuseum.org. The new History Spots are an adaptation of the popular downtown walking tours that began 25 years ago, when downtown Petaluma was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The voices and the knowledge that developed those tours,” states the press release, “are now center stage in our History Spots.”

Some of the locations for which audio snippets have already been recorded include The Phoenix Theater, Volpi’s Restaurant, Hotel Petaluma, the McNear Building, Rex Hardware and the Petaluma Train Depot.