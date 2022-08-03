Celebrating the new carpool lane on Hwy. 101

Caltrans and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority will celebrate the completion of the Petaluma Widening Project with ribbon cutting and congratulatory speeches on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., at 501 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.

The SB1, Road Repair and Accountability funded project provides Sonoma County with 30 miles of carpool lanes on Highway 101.

Completion of the project brings to fruition a $1.2 billion plan for the highway between Petaluma and Windsor, boosting transit and carpool use, improving safety and traffic operations, and supporting evacuations in emergencies.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place next to Deer Creek Village Dog Park in Petaluma.

The Director of the California Department of Transportation Tony Tavares, will be joined by Rep. Jared Huffman, Sen. Mike McGuire, Executive Director of the California Transportation Commission, Mitch Weiss, Assemblymember Marc Levine, Petaluma Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay, Executive Director of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority Suzanne Smith and Senior Project Manager Timothy Salles.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.