The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 7-Nov. 13, 2022

There are some truly impressive titles on this week’s list of the Top 10 bestselling books in Petaluma, encompassing the latest offerings from beloved Pulitzer finalists and winners – Anne Patchett with “These Precious Days” at No. 2, Richard Powers with “Bewilderment at No. 4, Barbara Kingsolver with “Demon Copperhead” at No. 6. So it’s saying something that the most popular book in town right now is a fantasy novel about a retired orc warrior woman trying to open up a coffee shop in a city full of people who’d rather pick a fight than cozy up with a cup of expresso for a chat with a friend.

“Legends & Lattes,” by Travis Baldree, tells the story of Viv, a badass with a big heart, whose grown tired of kicking ass and taking names and now just wants to kick back and take a load off. So she heads off to the city of Thune, where her dreams of serving mochas to the masses hit a few snags, with old injuries (given and received) revisited and perhaps a bit of unexpected romance on the side. Side characters with surprising backstories round out what blurb-writing novelist Genevieve Gornichec describes as a “low stakes fantasy” that “feels like a warm hug.”

Baldree has a fascinating backstory himself.

He is the founder of Seattle-based Runic Games and Double Damage Games, and the creator of numerous role-playing fantasy games, including “Torchlight” and “Torchlight II.” He went on to design video games like “Rebel Galaxy,” “Mythos” and “Fate” before segueing into audiobook narration. He’s read hundreds of fantasy novels and science fiction adventures.

Now, with “Legends and Lattes,” he swings for the fences with a novel that is defying description, praised by critics who resort to saying things like, “It’s hard to describe” and “I’ve never read anything like it.” Baldree may not have a Pulitzer (yet), but with Petaluma’s favorite book he’s got something most writers would gladly guzzle hot coffee with an orc for – a book that makes people happy, and perhaps inspires them to follow their own best dreams.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Legends & Lattes,’ by Travis Baldree – Written by a professional video game designer turned audio book narrator, this charmingly quirky and eccentric fantasy gem is about a warrior orc seeking a quieter life by opening a coffeeshop in a city where coffee is as rare as a book about warriors that is actually love and friendship, which is what this is, and so much more.

2. ‘These Precious Days,’ by Ann Patchett – This 2021 collection of essays from the acclaimed novelist (“Bel Canto,” “State of Wonder”) includes the gorgeous title piece, written for friends during the pandemic, and a deep confession of love and gratitude to Snoopy, who inspired the author as a child with his endless efforts to become a novelist.

3. ‘It Starts with Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A sequel to the 2016 novel “It Ends With Us,” the continuing story follows Lily Bloom as she takes a chance on new love.

4. ‘Bewilderment,’ by Richard Powers - The bestselling author of “The Overstory” follows up his Pulitzer-winning eco-epic with an intimate novel about a biologist and his troubled 9-year-old son bonding over science and the fate of the earth after a devastating tragedy.

5. ‘The Body Keeps the Score Brain: Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,’ by Bessel Vanderkolk – A look at how traumatic stress impacts us physically, and what to do about it.

6. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

7. ‘Desert Star,’ by Michael Connelly – Harry Bosch comes out of retirement (again) for another masterful police procedural by the author of “The Black Echo” and “The Dark Hours.”

8. ‘I'm Glad My Mom Died,’ by Jennette McCurdy – A heartbreaking memoir from former child-actress McCurdy, best known for the Nickelodeon series “iCarly,” exploring her relationship with her abusive mother, who died of cancer when the author was 21.

9. ‘Passenger,’ by Cormac McCarthy – A strange new novel from Cormac McCarthy (“Blood Meridian,” “The Road,” “No Country for Old Men”), about a mathematical genius and deep-sea diver on the run after becoming a suspect in the disappearance of drowned airline passenger’s body.

10. ‘Smitten Kitchen Keepers,’ by Deb Perelman – A pandemic-influenced cookbook from the creator of the popular “Smitten Kitchen” blog.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde,’ by Jeff Kinney – In the 17th book in the popular series, Greg tages along with his brother’s rock band Löded Diper when it goes on tour.

2. ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities: Stellarlune,’ by Shannon Messenger – In this ninth book in the bestselling series, a group of friends tackle evil by learning about its need for power.

3. ‘Bloodmarked,’ by Tracy Deonn – Book two of the Legendborn Cycle, this YA novel puts a modern spin on classic Arthurian mythology.

4. ‘Scattered Showers,’ by Rainbow Rowell – A collection of short stories from the author of “Fangirl” and “Eleanor & Park.”

5. ‘Trubble Town: Why Whys Gone Bye Bye,’ by Stephan Pastis – The follow-up to “Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad” sees the adults of the very strange town get kidnapped by aliens, leaving everything in control of the kids. Uh oh.

6. ‘Maybe: A Story About the Endless Potential in All of Us,’ by Kobi Yamada – With gorgeous illustrations by Gabriella Barouche, this picture book is as committed to making its young readers feel their creative and emotional power as its subtitle would suggest.

7. ‘Narwhalicorn and Jelly,’ by Ben Clanton – The latest in this weird and wonderful series of graphic novels sees the two friends venturing off to find a unicorn.

8. ‘Gleanings: Stories from Arc of a Scythe,’ by Neal Shusterman – A collection of short stories set in the world of the “Scythe” books.

9. ‘School for Good and Evil,’ by Soman Chainani - In a secret place no one can find, select children are trained to become fairytale heroes and villains.

10. ‘Jasmine Zumideh Needs a Win,’ by Susan Azim Boyer – Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious and human YA novel follows the participants in a high school election.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.