Dog friendly restaurants in Petaluma

If you thought Petaluma was a dog friendly dining town prior to the pandemic, all the additional outdoor dining has really helped elevate the experience for those looking to dine out with a canine companion.

There are a few dog-friendly eating establishments that come to everyone’s mind right away, including Lagunitas’ taproom and beer sanctuary, Brewsters Beer Garden, TAPS and the Block - Petaluma — places that started off with plenty of outdoor seating prior to the pandemic. However, now that so many places offer outdoor dining, there’s even more options to enjoy for the four-legged family members.

Leading off our list of additionally great dog-friendly dining options are some suggestions from avid diner Domenica Giovannini, and her dog, Noir. We received a lot of great suggestions, however Domenica’s came with a list of her favorite dishes, as well as some special mentions regarding doggy treatment.

Domenica’s favorites include east-side Mary’s Pizza Shack (“Love their great house salad and Italian dressing”), Seared (“Love the prawns and margaritas”), La Dolce Vita (“avocado toast and soups”), Brewsters (“beer and burgers”), Street Social (“prix fixe meals”) and Adobe Road’s tasting room (“a glass of sauv blanc and food from Wild Goat or Sugo”).

“McNear’s, La Dolce Vita and Adobe Road have doggie water bowls,” Domenica said. “Seared usually also always brings something out as well. Adobe Road also generally has dog treats. Everywhere mentioned comes with a lot of love from fellow diners and staff. Noir is a big people watcher like his mom, so he is a big fan of McNear’s and La Dolce Vita when downtown is hopping.”

Domenica also pointed out one of the best kept secrets just a stone’s throw from La Dolce Vita. At the crosswalk from Theatre Square across towards the fire station, you will find a doggy bag dispenser, just in case you ran out on your way downtown.

Don Lewis pointed out that TAPS has expanded their outdoor seating and now even offers a whole outdoor area for dogs, with plenty of dog bowls to go around. While on the topic of beer gardens, Brewsters even has their own “Dogs of Brewsters” Instagram page.

One of Heidi Smith’s favorites is Wild Goat Bistro where she and her pup enjoy sitting out front and ordering the Fig and Pig pizza. Co-owner Sharon McAuley spoke up to confirm, “We always have treats behind the counter (gluten free and natural, of course.) We love our pups.”

Several other restaurant owners/agents chimed in to make sure that Petaluma diners know that they welcome dogs to their outdoor patio. Amiee D'maris Drengson told us, “We love Dogs at April Panty, and lots of grassy areas around to give your pooch a little walk.”

Kim Shatnawi, co-owner of Flamez, said “Flamez loves your four-legged family members. We offer individual water bowls for each of our furry guests.”

Dino Moniodis of Dino’s Greek Food Truck mentioned that the Block Petaluma has dog treats and bowls. Julie Tenorio of the Block confirmed, “Like Dino said, we always have tons of water bowls and treats!”

Marco Palmieri confirmed that his restaurant, Risibisi is dog friendly, now that they have river-side patio dining, and bartender/manager Eva Šmidkeová commented, “We love pups on our patio at Traxx.”

Pete Schnell joked that at his Butcher Crown Roadhouse is, “super dog friendly. In fact, we might even be nicer to dogs than we are to our human guests.” BCR does have a great patio that is closed in from the road and parking lot, so safer for everyone.

Last but not least, you may not have thought of the Shuckery, but they have been offering outdoor dining in the courtyard of their landlord, Hotel Petaluma (Ascend Hotel Collection), which Shuckery owner Jazmine Lalicker reminds us is a dog-friendly hotel.

The list of Petaluma restaurants that invite dogs with diners is pretty much a list of every Petaluma restaurant with outdoor dining. However, the following were ones that garnered special mention when the question was posed to social media. Diners love Speakeasy for a lot of things, and because they have been mostly outdoor seating since they first opened, have been dog friendly for a very long time.

In and around downtown, other favorites include Quinua Cucina Peruana, Aqus Café, the The Tea Room, Ayawaska, Hank’s and one of our favorite outdoor dining spot, Pearl. Stockhome has also added quite a bit of outdoor seating and always has dogs on their patio.

Another couple of our favorites for their food, drink and outdoor patio include Charley’s Wine Country Deli and Ray’s Deli and Tavern.