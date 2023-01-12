FRIDAY

The Strange, Mugslug, Petra, DJ Kaplan

Catch the band The Strange, along with Mugslug, Petra and DJ Kaplan, at the Phoenix Theater on Friday, Jan. 13. The Strange are a trio from Detroit, described by Free Press pop music critic, Brian McCollum as treading a line between “high-flying art-rock and classic rock's more organic, pastoral environs.” The all ages show costs $10 and starts at 8 p.m. at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma.

SATURDAY

Fleetwood Mask

Don’t miss the Fleetwood Mac tribute band at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the gang will be rocking out at 23 Petaluma Blvd N. Upon meeting Mick Fleetwood in Maui, Fleetwood Mask proudly carries the gift of having his only endorsement in America. The show welcomes ages 21 and up, costs $29.50. Music begins at 8:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:30.

TH3MYSTICMISFIT, Niko Otis, Covein, 9aradox, Un$poken

Catch an evening of rap and hip-hop music at the Phoenix Theater on Saturday, Jan. 14. TH3MYSTICMISFIT will be joined with Niko Otis, Covein, 9aradox and Un$poken for a night of eclectic and varied performances. The show welcomes all ages and costs only $10. Head to 201 Washington St. in Petaluma to hear these up-and-coming artists! The music begins at 8 and the doors open at 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, Jan. 15. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Head to 128 American Alley in Petaluma, from 7-11 p.m. The popular twice-a-month evening brings the community together to dance and play and sing the blues. BigEasyPetaluma.com.