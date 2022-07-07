Editor’s picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Levi Lloyd

Every Friday, all summer long, enjoy live music by some of the North Bay’s best bands on the open air, riverside deck at Riverfront Cafe, 224 B St.. Each week, the music (and your weekend) kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the entertainment continuing until 8 p.m. for the edification and inspiration of diners and passersby. This Friday, July 8, catch bluesman Levi Lloyd & Friends. For information visit Riverfrontcafeca.com.

FRIDAY

Fynch Meep, The Tom Relling Band, The Gill Brothers

Sonoma County’s alternative rock band Fynch Meep leads a sparkling lineup of local talent in this evening of home-grown tunes and high-energy fun. Doors open at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. The show is welcome to all ages. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or the door at 201 Washington St. Petaluma. Come experience the music and support these aspiring new artists. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

Rambletone Tweed

Rambletone Tweed is a blues, rock, Americana band from the San Francisco Bay Area. If you take Waters and Wolf, Cream and Creedence, and you mix them all up in a gumbo, then add a dash of Marley and Zep on the side, you get Rambletone Tweed! With opening act mandolinist Phil Lawrence. The $10 show is at The Big Easy on Saturday, July 9, from 7-11:30 p.m.,128 American Alley.

SUNDAY

Back pOrchEstra

Tim Eschliman’s Back pOrchEstra, the laidback ensemble with the complicated name. is what its founder describes as “a shelter-in-place-inspired musical outfit,” and now that they are playing in public, you have a chance to catch the act this Sunday, July 10, at Brewsters Beer Garden from 1-4 p.m. As the name suggests, they play original and classic roots rock. Don’t miss the fun at Brewster’s, 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.