Food Drive Saturday to coincide with Veterans Day activities

A drop-off center will be set up at Walnut Park before, during and after the parade.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 8, 2023, 8:20AM
Updated 33 minutes ago

The Redwood Empire Food Drive is launching “Operation End Hunger” this Saturday, Nov. 11, strategically placing the special food drive event at downtown Petaluma’s Walnut Park from 12 to 4 p.m.

Coinciding with Petaluma’s annual Veterans Day Parade from 1-3 p.m., the food bank event will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations at the park, near the heart of the parade activity.

The community is encouraged to participate by bringing canned meat, peanut butter, rice, dry beans, low sugar cereal and other items to collection stations in Walnut Park.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.