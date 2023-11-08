Food Drive Saturday to coincide with Veterans Day activities

The Redwood Empire Food Drive is launching “Operation End Hunger” this Saturday, Nov. 11, strategically placing the special food drive event at downtown Petaluma’s Walnut Park from 12 to 4 p.m.

Coinciding with Petaluma’s annual Veterans Day Parade from 1-3 p.m., the food bank event will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations at the park, near the heart of the parade activity.

The community is encouraged to participate by bringing canned meat, peanut butter, rice, dry beans, low sugar cereal and other items to collection stations in Walnut Park.