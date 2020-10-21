Garten’s ‘Modern Comfort Food’ takes over No. 1 spot

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 12 - Oct. 18, 2020

As a certain rainbow-hopping heroine from Kansas once said while touring the Land of Oz, “People come and go so quickly here.” The same can be said of bestselling books in Petaluma.

Case in point: Last week’s No. 1 title on Petaluma’s bestselling fiction and nonfiction books list was “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses For a Despotic Age,” by John Lithgow.

This week?

Gone from the list completely, replaced in the top spot by Ina Garten’s “Modern Comfort Food: a Barefoot Contessa Coobook,” which was last week’s No. 2. Meanwhile, last week’s No. 3 book, Tana French’s riveting thriller novel “The Searcher,” drops down to No. 7, making room for Isabel Wilkerson’s popular “Caste,” a frequent title on the local list, but strangely absent entirely last week.

Among the other new titles in the Top 10 are Stephen King’s eerie “The Institute” (No. 2 this week, climbing from No. 6 last week) and singer Mariah Carey’s long-awaited memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” debuting at No. 10.

On the Kids and Young Adults list, another new No. 1 arrives in the form of Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris’ delightful picture book “A Polar Bear in the Snow.”

For the full top 10 titles on both lists, keep reading.

1. ‘Modern Comfort Food,’ by Ina Garten

2. ‘The Institute,’ by Stephen King

3. ‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

4. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

5. ‘Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead,’ by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

6. ‘The Long Call,’ by Ann Cleeves

7. ‘The Searcher,’ by Tana French

8. ‘Pocket RBG Wisdom,’ by Hardie Grant Books

9. ‘The World That We Knew,’ by Alice Hoffman

10. ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey,’ by Mariah Carey

1. ‘A Polar Bear in the Snow,’ by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris

2. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

3. ‘BenBee and the Teacher Griefer: The Kids Under the Stairs,’ by KA Holt

4. ‘Class Act,’ by Jerry Craft

5. ‘Spy School: Spy School Revolution,’ by Stu Gibbs

6. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

7. ‘Margaret’s Unicorn,’ by Briony May Smith

8. ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities: Flashback,’ by Shannon Messenger

9. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

10. ‘American Royals: Majesty,’ by Katharine McGee

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)