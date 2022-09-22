Helping out in Petaluma

Building Futures: SRJC Grand Reopening

Benefit for the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma Campus

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-7 p.m., KRON’’s Ken Wayne hosts an evening of food, wine and music on the Petaluma campus of the Santa Rosa Junior College, which has reopened with a new Student Center, new STEM classrooms and a new art sculpture. Live music will be provided by Petty Rocks. Campus tours will be taking place, and students will share their stories of what SRJC has meant in their lives.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All funds raised by this event will go directly to support SRJC Petaluma student support programs and sciences.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $75. The campus is at 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, in Petaluma. Tickets can be purchased at Petaluma.santarosa.edu/buildingfutures.

Lend a Hand to Education 2022

Rotary Clubs join up to raise money for Petaluma teachers

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Over the past 18 years, Rotary’s Lend a Hand to Education program has awarded over $288,000 in grants to Petaluma teachers. Grant of up to $250 are offered to local educators looking to fund specific needs or class projects. The grant application program is now open, and will close Sept. 30. Notification of awards will take place in October.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The program serves to Petaluma teachers in grades TK through 12.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To apply visit PetalumaValleyRotary.org.

Volunteer opportunity for youth to help seniors

Program provides an opportunity for youth to help out senior citizens with yard work

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are launching a program to help Petaluma senior citizens by providing a volunteer opportunity for youth in our community. In partnership with additional organizations, youth will be assigned to work with adults in need of assistance with yard work.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are dedicated to helping the Petaluma community by organizing a mutually beneficial program for youth and seniors. The effort is a great way for young adults to gain volunteer experience and give back to their community. A convenient platform is provided for those needing assistance with yard work.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The project is a 100% volunteer effort. In order to gain volunteers the organizations are asking the community to share this information with a teen or community member looking for yard work assistance. If you know adults looking to work with community youth or a senior in your neighborhood who may need some help, contact drake@rtpetaluma.org. or call 707-765-3944 for scheduling ongoing yard maintenance. To donate in support of the program visit www.rtpetaluma.org/donate or www.petalumapeople.org.