Sunset Fandango at the Barn Fundraiser

All proceeds support the Friends of the Petaluma River’s work to get youth outside and the organization’s stewardship of Steamer Landing Park

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Friends of the Petaluma River is hosting its 14th annual Fandango at the Barn fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 23. Join the community and the organization for an evening with live music by Van Goat, Games, Paella Dinner and raffles from 4-7 p.m. Tickets for the fundraiser cost $100, and $1500 per table at Steamer Landing Park.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The fundraiser is an effort to celebrate and conserve the Petaluma River. All proceeds will go to the organization and its effort to get youth outside and educated about the environment in its Watershed Classroom program. The event will also support the Friends of the Petaluma River’s stewardship of Steamer Landing Park.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The organization is calling to the community for help in creating the next generation of Petaluma Watershed stewards and ensuring the Petaluma River is protected for children. Visit Friendsofthepetalumariver.org for more information on the event, sign up for the organization’s newsletter for updates and information. Visit watershedclassroom.org for additional information on the Watershed Classroom Program.

‘A Night of Fresh Air’ fundraiser for Mary Jo Hamilton

Fundraiser for local theater veteran in need of a lung transplant

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Oct. 16, A Night of Fresh Air fundraiser for Mary Jo Hamilton will take place in an effort to support the local theater veteran’s need for a lung transplant. The fundraiser will be held at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, where Hamilton has worked since 2001. Tickets are $30 and the event is from 6-9 p.m. at 5409 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park. Among the performers are Petaluma singers Eileen Morris, Brittany Hasbany Law and others.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Hamilton was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2018. Her condition worsened suddenly last September. Now awaiting a lung transplant, Hamilton’s friends are raising funds to support her medical expenses following the surgery. The fundraiser is an effort to help with housing and food expenses during her recovery.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Supporters can also donate to a crowdfunding campaign at donate.transplants.org/story/Maryjoslungs and purchase T-shirts emblazoned with a butterfly-lung image (designed by Hamilton’s sister) with the words “Mary Jo’s Air Force” at bonfire.com/mary-jos-air-force.

Polenta & Stew Benefit Dinner for Penngrove Park and Clubhouse improvements

All proceeds go to the Penngrove Park and Clubhouse improvements and the support of our community.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A polenta and stew benefit dinner is on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Club. Cocktails are at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7. Roland Mellor and his talented volunteers will cook up polenta and stew, green salad, French bread and dessert. The event is sponsored by the Penngrove Social Firemen at 385 Woodward Avenue and all proceeds benefit Penngrove Park and Clubhouse improvements. Tickets are $20 and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St. in Penngrove or online at eventbrite.com.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds from the event will go to the improvements and restorations of the Penngrove Park and Clubhouse as well as the support of the community. Both of the properties are maintained by Penngrove Social Firemen, a non-profit 501c3.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? For more information contact Kim Hanson at Javamore Café, (707) 794-1516 or Julie Hanson (707) 546-6362. Additional information can be found on the Penngrove Social Firemen website, visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Andrew Duhon Benefit Concert

Fundraiser for Kingsley House, a non-profit organization supporting children and families

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Andrew Duhon, New Orleans musician and songwriter, will perform a live benefit concert in Petaluma on Oct. 21 at 7:30. The show will take place at Hermann Son’s Hall, at 860 Western Ave in Petaluma and costs $70. Violinist and vocalist, Tim Snider will open the show for Duhon. Refreshments will be served along with fresh-baked, hand-crafted pastries by Dr. Eric and Barb.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The concert is a benefit for the non-profit organization, Kingsley House. All proceeds will go directly to the organization’s programs and services. Kingsley House’s mission is to educate children, strengthen families and build community in New Orleans, Louisiana. The organization has helped three-quarters of a million people since 1896, offering support for entire families. Kingsley House addresses the needs of children, parents and aging family members, through interconnected services. The organization is dedicated to ensuring individuals and families have necessary support for success at all stages of life.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets can be purchased at KingsleyHouse.org. For more information on Andrew Duhon, visit andrewduhon.com.