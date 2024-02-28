Helping Out in Petaluma: Forks & Corks, the Broadway Bash, and werewolves

Werewolf movie scares up a crowdfunding campaign

Petaluma filmmakers seeking $3,000 to finish horror-comedy-romance ‘Werewolf Serenade’

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the last two+ years, Petaluma filmmakers Daedalus Howell and Kary Hess have been steadily developing a quirky, literate, funny and surprisingly romantic feature film currently titled “Werewolf Serenade.” With Hess producing and Howell directing and starring as the titular werewolf (one of them, anyway), principal photography was completed a year ago at various locations in and around Petaluma. Since then, the couple has been working hard to put the numerous cinematic pieces together (editing, scoring, sound recording, color finishing, etc.), and is now nearing the finish line. The get them over that line, they’ve launched a short-term IndieGogo crowdfunding campaign to raise $3,000 by Sunday, March 3.

The story follows a burned-out college professor and his cellist wife, and what happens to their relationship (and his career) when he finds himself transforming into a werewolf. The large cast includes a number of veteran Bay Area theatrical actors and performers.

‘Werewolf Serenade“ is described as a werewolf-themed romantic comedy that takes the metaphor of physical metamorphosis and applies it to middle age, something like ”I Was a Middle-Aged Werewolf,“ with smarts, heart and health insurance woes. The entertaining IndieGoGo page offers an array of perks for donating at different levels. For a mere $25 (the ”Love Bites“ level) donors receive a Special Thanks credit in the finished film. For $35, $65 or $120 (The ”Silver Scream,“ ”Creatures of the Night“ and ”Wolf Pack“ levels), donors receive the same credit and an invitation (for one, two, or a family of four) to a local cast-crew-patrons screening of the film in May, 2024. The ”How to Cook a Werewolf“ level, at $125, comes with the above incentives plus attendance at an informative two-hour Indie Crash Course on filmmaking presented by Howell in the fall of 2024. The ”Tarot Moon“ level, at $300, includes the film credit and invitation to the screening, plus two hours of professional Tarot reading at your party or event, presented by Hess, who created the bestselling Spark Tarot deck. The ”Lunar Lounge“ level, at $350, comes with most of the above perks, plus a private screening of the film, in your own home, with Howell and Hess on hand and in-person for a once-in-a-blue-moon post-film Q&A.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Hess and Howell are the creators of the independent film “Pill Head,” and are longtime Petalumans with a record of community engagement. “Werewolf Serenade” has been primarily self-financed. The $3,000 raised during this campaign will help them complete their vision and bring the film the big screen.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To donate at any level, visit Indiegogo.com and search for “Werewolf Serenade.”

Broadway Bash

Annual Cinnabar Fundraiser

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An elegant sit-down dinner with champagne, local wines, raffles, auction items and a celebratory show, at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park. Tickets now on sale for the popular event that has a history of selling out. It all happens on Saturday, March 2 at 5 p.m. Get tickets at CinnabarTheater.org.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from this event support Cinnabar Theater, its many productions and youth programs, and its announced move to a larger space at the Outlet Malls in 2025.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $175 per person or $1,500 a table for a group of eight, and $3,000 for a Sponsorship Table, which includes additional perks and privileges. Donations will be gratefully accepted from those unable to attend and auction items are now being accepted. The auction wish list includes food and wine activities and items, art and jewelry, children’s items (music and art lessons, cooking classes, live music entertainment), vacation packages and getaways, sporting events tickets and activities, and more. To donate an item for the auction visit one.bidpal.net/broadwaybash2024/donate-item.

Forks and Corks fundraiser

Benefit for the Petaluma High School Music Boosters

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma High School Music Boosters have devised an excellent way for locals to support the school’s music program while simultaneously living large. “Forks and Corks will feature bite size sample food from over a dozen local Petaluma restaurants,” explains Seth Friesen, president of the Boosters. “We have a wide variety, everything from Mi Pueblo to Della Fattoria will be featured. Local wine and craft beer will also be available to purchase.” The food-and-wine-centric community event is Saturday, March 9, starting with a happy hour at 5 p.m. and launching into the main event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma High School Music Boosters are a group of parents and community supporters dedicated to keeping music education alive and thriving in Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door.

Volunteer for Petaluma’s Una Vida Food pantry events

Regular food distribution operation depends on volunteers

What’s Happening? Una Vida depends on a dedicated group of volunteers to help with the Saturday and Tuesday Food Pantry events, pick up food donations, be a food support driver, help with projects that can be accomplished at your home, and help with the twice-annual clothing giveaway. The organizers at Una Vida believe that everyone has something to contribute. Some have time, some have skills, and others have resources like clothes or food to share. Others can contribute financially. All help is welcome and gratefully received.

Who does it help? Una Vida’s mission is to build community, share resources and lovingly serve others in Petaluma, California and beyond.

What else should we know? To inquire about volunteering or making a donation, visit Una-Vida.org.