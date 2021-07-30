Helping Out: Supporting Frankie Boots, local music programs

Know of an upcoming benefit or fundraiser? Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Medical bills for musician Frankie Boots

Crowdfunding effort to pay for local singer-songwriter’s medical bills

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On July 15, after a performance alongside John Courage and others at Penngrove’s Twin Oaks Roadhouse, local musician Frankie Boots was reportedly attacked and beaten by drunken patrons in the parking lot. He suffered a broken nose and fractures to his cheek, along with other injuries. Given that he’s a working musician only just returning to live gigs after a year-and-a-half off the circuit, Boots’ wife, Hannah Wycoff, has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay some of the costs of his hospital visit and his recovery.

“We are asking for the help of our community to cover Frank's medical bills and help us get back on our feet while Frank heals his nose and cheek bone,” write Wycoff in the post. “He will be forced to take a currently unknown amount of time off of work, undergo a procedure to re-break and then set his nose, and deal with multiple doctors appointments and potentially lasting side effects of his injuries.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? As Wycoff writes on the GoFundMe campaign page: “Those of you who know Frank know he is the last person who deserves to be at the receiving end of a fist. He is kind, big-hearted and non-confrontational almost to a fault. Frank is the first one to lend a helping hand to a stranger, and never hesitates to show love to someone whether he has known them for 10 years or 10 minutes.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The campaign’s modest original goal of $10,000 has already been exceeded by contributions from music-lovers, but since the compounded costs of upcoming medical procedures - and Frankie Boot’s forced recovery time off the road will clearly amount to much more - the campaign will remain in place as long as costs continue to mount. The find additional information, get Frankie’s latest medical update, or make a donation, find the page at GoFundMe.com (search for “Frankie Boots”).

Petaluma Music Festival

Annual event raises money for school music programs

WHAT’S HAPPENING? After being forced to skip a year in 2020, the Petaluma Music Festival is back, live at the fairgrounds, for its 14th time (not counting last year, of course). The sprawling music festival, a showcase of the best Bay Area bands and musicians, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dozens of musicians will be performing throughout the day. The outdoor event will take a number of COVID-19 safety precautions, including asking visitors to prepare to use electronic means (and bank cards), rather than cash, to pay for food and drink. Acts appearing at the even will include The Monophonics, The Bandjango Collective featuring Stella Heath, Royal Jelly Jive, Black Sheep Brass Band, Dirty Red Barn, Sebastian Saint James and The Highway Poets, FullMoonAlice, T Sisters, The Bronze Medal Hopefuls, Kendra McKinley and many more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Music Festival is a non-profit festival and all proceeds benefit music education programs in all Petaluma area public schools. The goal of the event is simple - “Keeping music in the schools.” A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the Petaluma Music Festival’s Board of Directors believe passionately in the positive influence of music in children’s lives. Proceeds from this annual event will be distributed among Petaluma’s public elementary and secondary schools to provide funding for their music programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $55 in advance, with VIP tickets $149. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Students 13-17 can purchase $25 tickets at the door. To learn more or purchase a ticket, visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.