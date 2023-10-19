Holiday Crafterino announces its return to Petaluma

Among the numerous businesses, activities and events that evaporated during the pandemic was one of Petaluma’s most popular annual seasonal happenings ‒ the Holiday Crafterino. A large-scale, handmade craft boutique held for 11 years at the the Petaluma Memorial Veterans Building, the Crafterino has been on hiatus since the COVID-19 shutdowns of 2020. This November, however, the Holiday Crafterino will finally get to celebrate its 12th appearance in town, and according to organizers, the 2023 show will be well worth waiting for.

Set for Sunday, Nov. 12, from 11a.m. to 4 p.m., the Crafterino will feature a curated assortment of local artisans ‒ upwards of 50 so far ‒ displaying and selling hand-crafted clothing, housewares, jewelry, original artwork, delicious food items and more. This year’s artists include Johnny Hirschmugle, Krinkly Batiks, Linna, Rachel Sales and Bernal Burough. A brand new element, the “Youth Booth,” will be set up in the lobby to highlight local youth artists.

Once again, the Crafterino will raise money for a local nonprofit, this year benefiting COTS, Petaluma’s nonprofit homeless services provider. Funds will be raised through entry fees and an hourly raffle offering an array of goodies from local businesses. To date, the Crafterino has raised nearly $20,000 for local charities.

“It’s an honor to be associated with such a well-organized and welcoming event,” said Eileen Morris, COTS’ Client Enrichment Manager. “Thank you to the Crafterino team for helping us grow our community and be a part of yours.”

The Petaluma Holiday Crafterino, which began in 2009, was organized by a team of local artisans including Melissa Abercrombie of Blue Ribbon Salvage, Alice Kelzer of Alice Frost Studio and Jennifer Paisley of Blockhead Press.

“The Holiday Crafterino was founded,” said Abercrombie, “out of a shared hope to feature high quality handmade products and provide a space for the community to gather and invest in each other.” Co-organizer Kelzer added, “After an outpouring of interest, we knew it was valuable to the community to continue this Petaluma tradition.”