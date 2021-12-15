Holiday Roundup: Arts & Entertainment events in and around Petaluma

Santa Shuffle (Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 3 p.m.) Described as “a fun and boozy shuffle through Petaluma,” the annual Santa Shuffle is an opportunity for locals to don their best North Pole, Santa-centric or Santa-adjacent apparel and ho-ho-ho from bar to bar in the downtown area. The spirited festivities begin at 3 p.m. at The Block (20 Grey St.), then moves on foot to the Hideaway (128 Kentucky St.), The Big Easy (128 American Alley), Gales Central Club (106 Petaluma Blvd. North) and Jamison’s Roaring Donkey (146 Kentucky St.), before ending up back at the Block around 8 p.m.

5th Annual Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition (Dec. 17, 18 and 19, 1-5 p.m.,) The spacious ballroom at Hotel Petaluma will once again be fragrantly filled with baked architectural wonders as the yearly Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition returns to downtown Petaluma. Find out more on the event’s Facebook page, and drop by to vote for your favorites. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St.

Artful Holidays pop-up gallery (Saturday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Art, jewelry, glass and ceramics will be on display (and for sale) at the last of three holiday pop-up gallery shows at the future home of Artaluma at 145 Keller St. Local artisans and artists will be on hand to meet shoppers and art lovers.

A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m.) Local groups including The Jellyfish Method, Map Quiz and Moms With Bangs will take turns on the Phoenix stage performing holiday classics in ways you have never heard and perhaps won’t believe. Other performers will include Matt Jaffe, Bad Thoughts, The Sandeens, Tisha Coates and friends, Weird Mood, Warning? and Eject Butto. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. $10. Proof of vax or negative test required. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

The Christmas Jug Band (Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.) The Bay Area’s popular purveyor’s of what they call jugabilly mystique (it’s a musical style all their own) will be coming to Petaluma for a holiday show at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. With their hot new single “Christmas on the Moon,” the boys in the band are planning a raucous night of “tongue-in-cheek musical hijinks,” all served up with good cheer and first-rate musicianship. In addition to the new tune, expect to hear “Mistletoe Jam” and “Santa Lost a Ho.” $20. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights (Sunday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.) Described best as simply an hour of holiday cheer with lighted farm vehicles, Penngrove’s annual parade is back, presented once again by the Penngrove Social Firemen. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled by a procession of decked-out tractors and other wheeled and treaded devices. The parade starts at Penngrove Park and rolls up Main Street. PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

‘Winter Wonderettes’ and ‘Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings’ (Friday- Sunday, Dec. 17 - 19). Two holiday shows about vocal quartets play in repertory at Sonoma Arts Live (Andrews Hall in Sonoma), each one a sequel, of sorts, to popular jukebox musicals. “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” features Petaluma’s Trevor Hoffman as Jinx, one of four harmonizing pals who unfortunately died just before their big break, but have continued singing together in the afterlife. Runs Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. In “Winter Wonderettes” an all-female foursome have to get creative when Santa is a no-show at the annual Harper’s Hardware holiday party. Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets and information visit SonomaArtsLive.org.

Selfies with Santa (Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2-4 p.m.) East Washington Place (the shopping center where Target is) will be hosting Santa Claus, who is decked out for the holidays and ready to pose for selfies with Petaluma kids and their families. The even takes place outside near PetSmart, and pandemic protocols will be in effect. 401 Kennilworth Drive.

New Year’s Eve concerts (Friday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.) The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents its 12th annual New Year’s concert (make that concerts, plural) inside the library (20 Fourth St.). Featuring San Francisco Symphony musicians Yun Chu on violin, Shu-Yi Pai on cello and Elizabeth Walter on piano, the recitals will showcase a number of shorter pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin, Lizt, Saint Saens and others. Complimentary wine will be served at both performances. PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘Cyrano’ at Cinnabar (Friday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.) Kicking off the new year with a rollicking adaptation of a romantic classic, Cinnabar Theater presents “Cyrano: a Play with Music,” the story of a brilliant poet with a very large nose, and his secret love for the beautiful Roxanne. In this version, director James Pelican adds jug band music from Petaluma’s own Rivertown Skifflers. CinnabarTheater.org.