Independent Bookstore Day this Saturday

Last April, when Independent Bookstore Day rolled around, Petaluma’s Ross Lockhart was unable to participate at Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, the one-of-a-kind horror/fantasy-themed books store he operates with his wife Jennifer.

“I was in the hospital,” he said, recalling his weeks-long stint in the hospital and multiple emergency surgeries to remove part of his small intestine. The store celebrated anyway, with a party and book-signing (for award-winning author Scott Nicolay’s “And at My Back I Always Hear”), and shortly after Lockhart was finally released, the Emporium relocated from its original location in the Warehouse District to it’s current home in the Petaluma Outlet Mall.

This year, on Saturday, April 29, Lockhart plans to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day (referred to as “IBD” by many in the business) right where he belongs – in his store.

“We’ll have numerous IBD exclusives for purchase – including the British Library’s ”Tales of the Weird“ anthology and Blackwing Pencils – some giveaways, and we’ll be giving away some Penguin tote bags filled with books to the first five customers who spend $100 or more.”

Everyone who drops by the store will be invited to pick a free book from the shop’s “Box of Mystery,” a tradition started last year.

Independent Bookstore Day is described as “a one-day national party taking place at over 1,000 indie bookstores across the country,” always held on the last Saturday in April. As the Word Horde website states, “Every store is unique and independent, and every party is different.”

Word Horde Emporium will celebrate with extended hours on Saturday, opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Come get weird with us,” said Lockhart.