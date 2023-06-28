Indie Book Fair this weekend

A celebration on independent book publishers and their authors takes place this weekend at the Word Horde Emporium. The two-day event will feature meet-and-greets with four independent authors from near and far!

On Saturday, July 1, at 1 p.m., the Emporium welcomes Barbara Cottrell, author of “Darkness Below.” At 2 p.m., Marie Sinclair, author of the Lambda Award finalist “Forever After,” will make appearance, followed at 3 p.m. by Marion Deeds, author of the “Broken Cities” novels and “Comeuppance Served Cold.”

On Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m., the special guest will be Anya Martin, author of “Sleeping with the Monster.”

The Word Horde Emporium of the Weird & Fantastic is located at 2200 Petaluma Blvd North # 805, across from Express in the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets.

In related news, the annual Shirley Jackson Awards, given to outstanding horror writing, have honored author Scott Nicolay’s “And At My Back I Always Hear,” published last year by Word Horde Books, the boutique horror publishing company run by the Word Horde Emporium’s Ross and Jennifer Lockhart. Nicolay’s books, a collection of short horror stories, has been nominated in the category of Single Author Collections. The winners of the 2022 Shirley Jackson Awards will be presented in-person on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Readercon 32: Conference on Imaginative Literature, in Quincy, Massachusetts.