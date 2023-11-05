‘Inflamed’: New book details evacuation of senior care home during Tubbs Fire

It was as if the characters had sprung from the pages of a book to work the crowd.

Thursday evening at Barrel Proof Lounge in downtown Santa Rosa, in a back space normally devoted to stand-up comedy, local authors Anne Belden and Paul Gullixson introduced some of the key figures of “Inflamed: Abandonment, Heroism, and Outrage in Wine Country’s Deadliest Firestorm,” the book they were there to launch.

There were Kathy and Mark Allen, the unassuming couple that helped evacuate dozens of vulnerable seniors, many of them non-ambulatory, from the elder care facility Villa Capri in the harrowing early-morning hours of the Tubbs Fire in October 2017. There was R.J. Kisling, a Petaluma welder who discovered another large group of stunned seniors waiting for rescue in the darkness of Varenna, the retirement and assisted living facility just up the hill from Villa Capri.

And sitting up front in the audience was Susie Pritchett, 95, who was living at Villa Capri when the Tubbs Fire sparked just outside Calistoga and, propelled by ungodly winds, swept to the hills of Fountaingrove in a matter of hours.

Asked what she recalled of that night, Pritchett said, “The camaraderie. Everyone was trying to help. It was wonderful.”

That’s a central theme of “Inflamed,” a 442-page tribute to the quiet heroism of a handful of relatives, staff members and first responders who helped prevent Tubbs, which killed 22 people and displaced thousands, from being a much greater tragedy.

But while the ticktock of those gripping evacuations make up the core of the book, Belden and Gullixson explore other themes, too. They devote one section of their account to the history of Fountaingrove, setting the context for the mayhem of Oct. 8-9, 2017. And they close it with a section detailing what came after — especially the government investigations and lawsuits that dogged Oakmont Senior Living, the company that owned both Villa Capri and Varenna.

All of that has been written about extensively, including in the pages of The Press Democrat. But Belden and Gullixson provide details never before published, including excerpts of depositions from Budow v. Oakmont Senior Living, a case filed in Sonoma County Superior Court in January 2018.

Belden and Gullixson gained access to those depositions through a source. Shortly after, they said, a judge sealed the records.

Thursday’s book release was a chance for the two Sonoma County residents to finally exhale after completing a project that had consumed them for several years.

They signed copies of “Inflamed” as people drank beers at Barrel Proof, then moved to the overflowing back room for a presentation that included retired Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron; firefighter Tony Riedell; former Varenna worker Andre Blakely; and Beth Eurotas-Steffy and Dawn Ross, both of whom had parents evacuated from Villa Capri in 2017.

Audience members included Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey, District Attorney Carla Rodriguez and Sonoma State University political science professor David McCuan.

Belden could not have envisioned such a gala evening as the Tubbs Fire unfolded. A journalism professor at Santa Rosa Junior College and faculty adviser for the Oak Leaf, the school’s newspaper, she gathered a team of eight students as the flames swept into Santa Rosa and began reporting on the devastation.

One of those students, Roberta MacIntyre, wound up chronicling the disaster in a documentary film and asked Belden to consult. In August 2018, they interviewed Melissa Langhals, an electrician whose mother, Virginia Gunn, was a Villa Capri resident.

As the interview wrapped up, Langhals showed them the account posted on the Oakmont Senior Living website — the version of the story claiming the last Villa Capri seniors were evacuated through “a team effort, led by staff with help from family members.”

“Yeah, that’s bull----,” Langhals told them through tears. “It was me and Kathy (Allen).”

“That’s when I realized there was more to this story,” Belden told The Press Democrat this week.

To discover more, she enlisted an old acquaintance: Gullixson, a former Press Democrat editorial director who is now communications manager for Sonoma County. They had worked together within the Peninsula Times Tribune (Palo Alto) newspaper chain in the early 1990s.

Belden and Gullixson figured their work might lead to a couple newspaper or magazine stories. More than five years later — after conducting over 100 interviews and poring through thousands of pages of documents, after evacuating their homes during subsequent wildfires and each mourning the loss of a parent — they have a book to hold in their hands.