Ren Faire family launches something new: Céilí on the Lake Irish Dance & Music Festival

Fans of Irish music and dancing are certainly celebrating the debut of a brand new festival in the North Bay, created by the Patterson family, same folks who operate the annual Great Dickens Christmas Fair, and who started the Renaissance Pleasure Faire back in the ‘60s.

Dubbed Céilí on the Lake (the first word pronounced KAY-lee, Gaelic for “party”), the two-day event is produced by Red Barn Productions, based in Marin County.

Celebrating Beltane, the arrival of spring, the weekend offers traditional Irish dance, music, food and drink, and crafts, plus an entertaining exhibition of sheep herding.

The entertainment will include musical group, dancing troupes, Irish poets and storytellers, and more.

Musical offerings include The Black Brothers, Avalon Rising and Blame the Whiskey.

And here’s a suggestion: The SMART train stops right at the Marin CIvic Center, a short walk to the fairgrounds.

The festival will take place on the lagoon at Lagoon Park, at the Marin County Fairgrounds. on April 27 and 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adult admission is $23, Child admission (ages 5-11) $12, children 4 and under are free.

For information and tickets visit Celeionthelake.com.