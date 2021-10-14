Learn to grill with Seared, Stemple Creek Ranch

Stemple Creek Ranch has been offering free webinars with guest chefs recently, but this Sunday’s is really something special. As one of the first local restaurants to feature Stemple Creek Ranch’s proteins on their menu, Chef Joe O’Donnell of Seared is intimately familiar with Stemple Creeks’ high quality, something for which his customers keep flocking back to his restaurant. Chef Joe and Stemple Creek Ranch owner Loren Poncia will discuss grass-fed beef, techniques for grilling and will even create something on-air for viewers. There will also be a Q&A session. Visit Stemple Creek Ranch’s Facebook page for a link to register for this free webinar on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m.

Chef Joe grew up here in Petaluma, the son of famed Ken O’Donnell, owner of McNear’s. Joe attended St. Vincent’s and upon graduation, moved to Arizona, where he studied at Cordon Bleu. After working at some restaurants in Arizona, he returned home and worked at both Eos (San Francisco) and Sushi Ran (Sausalito) before landing back in Petaluma, helping to revamp McNear’s menu, as well as overseeing the opening and kitchen operations at Seared. Since opening in 2013, Chef Joe and his restaurant have won numerous Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, including Best Steak, Best Seafood, Best Restaurant and Best Chef, and have definitely won the hearts and stomachs of many a Petaluma diner.

The first time I ever had Stemple Creek was an excellent burger I devoured at Seared years ago. I knew it was good but was not familiar with the ranch until someone confirmed that part of the reason why it was so good was because it was made with Stemple Creek ground beef.

For those looking to get their hands on Stemple Creek Ranch meats so they can play along with the webinar (or simply to grill up a great dinner on their own), visit stemplecreek.com for their farmers market locations (Marin Civic Center) and to order online. We regularly get their ground beef from Petaluma Market, and when looking for dry-age, grass-fed, bone-in ribeye steaks for our Basque txuleta dinners, we always order direct from their website. We also recently tried their bacon for the first time, adding it to a bean recipe, using our first subscription shipment of heirloom Rancho Gordo Beans and could not have been happier with both. Stemple Creek also now offers an excellent honey.

‘Afternoon of Food and Fun’

For an in-person ranch/food experience, Fallon Hills Ranch has just announced ticket sales for their upcoming “Afternoon of Food and Fun” at their 1995 Gericke Road location, west of Petaluma. “Enjoy a beautiful afternoon at Fallon Hills Ranch where you can take in the spectacular scenery of the property, learn about our ranch and family history with a guided ranch tour by Kevin Maloney, then indulge in a Fallon Hills Ranch dinner with Fallon Hills Ranch offerings and wine from Boisset Collection (DeLoach, Buena Vista, Raymond and JCB).”

Tickets are available through their Facebook page, with pricing for both kids and adults, for this event – Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Ticket sales end Oct. 18, so grab yours now. And for a great selection of pasture-raised beef, lamb, pork, chicken and farm-fresh eggs, plus custom sausages (their Boerewors is our favorite) you can either visit Fallon Hills at area farmers markets (Marin Civic Center) or order directly at fallonhillsranch.com. Currently, all boxes are 21% off with promo code CLARE21.

We were lucky enough to attend one of these ranch tours and dinners a few years back and thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon, always learning something new from fifth-generation farmer/rancher Kevin Maloney. If you are looking for a fun and safe outing for you and the kids, this is certainly it with the bonus that you will all get to learn more about our local ranchers and where our local high-quality meats come from. To read more about our experience, check out the Argus article at petaluma360.com.

Petaluma eateries earn accolades

Burritos

At least two of our local restaurants have garnered recent recognition on one of the San Francisco Chronicle’s “best of” lists. There may be more, but as I don’t subscribe, someone is going to have to tune me in. Of course, we already know that Petaluma has the best food in the Bay Area, however, it is still fun to see others discovering us for the first time and giving credit to El Roy’s (210 Edith St., plus multiple local food truck locations), which made it onto the “Best Burritos” in the Bay Area according to the S.F. Chronicle. The “Chron” makes special mention of El Roy’s super burrito, which they list as coming “Mission-style,” a term that describes one of three main styles of Mexican-American burritos. Chronologically, the first was the “simple” burrito, containing beans, rice and meat. Next was the Mission-style burrito, which gained popularity in the 1960s in San Francisco’s Mission District. These are larger than the simple burrito and come wrapped in a steamed tortilla, which helps make the tortilla more pliable for stuffing with extra rice and other goodies. Finally, in the 1980s, the California burrito came into its own and tends to differ from the other two in that it focuses more on cheese and the inclusion of potatoes.