McDowell Boulevard McDonald’s demolished
Few brands are as recognizable as McDonald’s. Beyond the iconic commercials, the award-winning fries and the playful mascots, a good portion of Americans simply enjoyed the experience of visiting McDonald’s during their youth or their kids’ youth.
While driving down McDowell Boulevard towards Washington Street last week, I saw that half of the McDonald’s building had been demolished, with an excavator still working away at it. Even though I have not dined on fast food in nearly two decades, my gut reaction was shock and sorrow. This was the McDonald’s of my youth and had furnished so many great memories. It only took a few seconds to realize that if I did not pull over immediately to snap some photos, the building would be gone before I would get a chance to come back around.
While standing there taking photos and a video, I was glad to be masked up. The devil on my shoulder was laughing that the 40+ year old dust I was breathing was likely less hazardous to my health than the food I had consumed there so many years ago, and in such large quantities. But that is the funny thing about guilty pleasures. You know they may not be good for you, but the joy they add to life is often worth it.
As regular readers know by now, I have always preferred the term “true foodie” when describing my food obsession. Some readers who consider their tastes discerning may try to burden the rest of us with a stiff definition of “foodie,” claiming the term should be reserved for fancy cuisine. Quite on the contrary, I believe that a true foodie enjoys all kinds of food, from Michelin-starred restaurants to junk-yard taco trucks. Without our guilty pleasures, like a warm McDonald’s cheeseburger, the rest of what we eat may lack full depth of context.
The response on local social media to the McDowell McDonald’s demolition was overwhelming filled with sadness, laced with fond memories of this particular McDonald’s. Residents wondered whether it was the restaurant would be coming back.
Jenni Codington, a member of the family that has owned this property since the beginning, reached out to let me know that the restaurant is being remodeled. Although the family does not own the franchise, she assured me that McDonald’s would be returning to this location as soon as construction is complete. She was also nice enough to honor my odd request for a keepsake from this location to add to my backyard collection of other keepsakes from iconic restaurants of my youth. Two of my prized possessions are a set of bricks from the chimney of the now-demolished Big Yellow House in Santa Rosa and a brick from the original Red Tail Ale brewery in Hopland.
Chrissy Minick astutely found the remodel plans on the city’s website. Yes, it is one of the sleek, modern looking McDonald’s, similar to the remodel that the Lakeville location recently went through.
The Petaluma Argus-Courier ran a small piece about the original opening back on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1975, next to Bill Soberanes’ column. “The new Petaluma facility is a far cry from the chain’s early day red and white tile structures with the trademark golden arches protruding from the roof.”
It went on to describe the vast difference from the original “drive-in” style McDonald’s and that this one would have plenty of indoor dining space and “natural plant dividers.” There is no mention of the outdoor play structure, which was a draw to many families, but maybe that came along later or was not in the original press release.
McDonald’s buying power
On a side note, an often-forgot benefit of a giant corporation such as McDonald’s is the buying power they can bring, beyond simply cheaper prices for the end consumer. When Mad Cow Disease hit Great Britain in the early 1990s, McDonald’s stopped buying beef from the isles. It was roughly 10 years later, when Mad Cow scares popped up in the US that McDonald’s and its customers’ buying power helped to curtail risk. Although the federal government had safety guidelines in place for cattle production, the chain of custody for beef was hard to follow, leaving American consumers less than confident in the safety of the beef in their burgers. Sensing a possible consumer shift away from fast food, McDonald’s stepped in and notified its beef suppliers, which numbered over 50 of the country’s biggest at the time, that the fast food giant was going to require more stringent safety measures than even the federal government.
McDonald’s memories
I do not recall my first McDonald’s experience, but it was easily as far back as I have memories. I also remember my mother making the all too familiar claim when children whine for McDonald’s, “I can make it just like McDonald’s at home.”
