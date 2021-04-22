Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Nobody’ rocks, ‘Gatorboy’ sings

‘NOBODY’

(Rated R, in theaters and video-on-demand)

Amber-Rose Reed

How much can you reinvent yourself? Are there parts of us that are just baked in, lurking just under the surface, waiting for an excuse to come to the fore?

And are we sometimes better off or more authentic if we give in to those impulses?

"Nobody,“ about a retired “auditor” — basically a black ops “fixer” of some kind — effectively and entertainingly explores those questions. And blows a lot of things up along the way. My favorite kind of action movie is the kind that can make me grin gleefully at a high speed chase or a well-choreographed fight, but then leave me with weighty questions I can ponder later. (What can I say? I’m a ponderer.)

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (“Hardcore Henry”), “Nobody” does the “thoughtful action“ thing well, leaving me to think deeply on some of those same questions. Of course, if you don’t really feel like thinking, you can just watch the movie for the face-punching and the noisy, crashing cars.

An early montage shows just how rote life has become for our hero Hutch (Bob Odenkirk), but his lackluster peace is shattered when his house is broken into by two would-be thieves. This random incident sends him spiraling back into a life he thought he’d left behind, which is actually the life he’s been craving, deep down.

The resulting hour of violence and mayhem is quite entertaining, but punctuated with quiet family moments that keep the character’s emotional core close. The use of music is excellent, and the balance between grit and zaniness throughout the film is perfect.

“Nobody” is fun, fast-paced, and — despite the John Wick comparisons that spring to mind — manages to be its own thing. It also has one of the best uses of the Gerry and the Pacemakers hit “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” outside of a Liverpool Football Club match.

Definitely worth a watch.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Happy Face]

‘ARLO THE ALLIGATOR BOY’

(Netflix)

Katie Wigglesworth

“Arlo the Alligator Boy” is good.

Really good.

It’s “Watched-it-three-times-and-listened-to-the-album-on-constant-repeat-while-writing-this-review” good. The new streaming film sits comfortably in that much sought-after zenith of greatness: great writing, great acting, and great animation. Weird and wonderful in all the best ways, the freshly released Netflix original smashed all my expectations.

And with a stellar voice cast, a set list of dastardly catchy ear-worms, and breathtaking animation helmed by Titmouse Inc. (the animation studio behind “Lower Decks” and “Big Mouth”), it’s not hard to see that all the right ingredients are there for an exceptional movie. But it’s the titular “Alligator Boy” himself that charmed me into genuine adoration of the package as a whole.

Arlo is a heart-stealing bundle of optimistic sweetness, fearless naiveté and earnest kindness. He’s incredible, and newcomer Michael J. Woodard’s phenomenal performance and powerful vocals make Arlo shine as the effervescent heart of the movie. Having lived his whole life (15 years and 42 days) in a swamp with his caring adoptive parent Edmee (voiced by Annie Potts), Arlo learns that his father may, in fact, be in New York City, prompting him to take his first eager steps into the world beyond the bayou. Armed with unwavering openness and a deep yearning for self-discovery Arlo sets off on a truly wild adventure, helped along the way by a battalion of bizarre buddies including a fabulous furball (Jonathan Van Ness), a reverse mer-man (Brett Gelman), a teeny tiny mobster (Tony Hale), a tiger-girl (Haley Tju) and Bertie, the most adorable giantess imaginable, with a heart as sturdy and strong as her fists (voiced by singer Mary Lambert).

When I said “wild adventure,” I meant it.

While the plot follows the familiar hills of the “hero’s journey,” there is no trace of laziness or stale writing to be had. Too often movies aimed at younger or broader audiences cut corners on character development and over-rely on canned comedy. This is decidedly not the case with “Arlo the Alligtor Boy,” which had me cackling, crying, and completely enthralled from its first to its final frames.

The animation is truly gorgeous (did I mention that?), blending several complimentary styles scene-to-scene, depending on mood and location, to make each step of Arlo’s journey feel fully realized and unique. Whether depicting the hectic, technicolor vibes of a sugar rush or the cozy storybook aesthetic of a mossy southern swamp, it’s clear an immense amount of thought and work went into how each moment should emote for Arlo and the audience. The effect is a dazzling display of artistic expression that fuses all the independent elements of the movie together into a lush collage of excellent storytelling.

“Arlo the Alligator Boy” is a must-watch for any age, a movie that that’s sure to earn a permanent spot on your household watch-list — and in your heart.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Heart-Eyes Face]