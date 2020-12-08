More Petaluma restaurant/bar closures, some temporary, others permanent

What started as an announcement that they would close for dinner service quickly turned into a temporary closure for Dempsey’s. Although there has been little activity on the social media pages, an announcement on their website landing page that due to the challenges of COVID and impending winter weather, they will stay closed through the rest of the year and into the New Year, with plans to reopen “at the beginning of spring…”

Although I hadn’t noticed it until recently, across the Balshaw Bridge from Dempsey’s, Incavo Wine Tasting & Collective didn’t seem to post anything to social media about its closing. I don’t recall even seeing a sign in the window, but a quick glance inside and they have clearly cleared out. That was a short-lived venture. Thankfully, good wine can still be purchased across Petaluma Boulevard at Vine & Barrel and can be enjoyed along with food at La Dolce Vita in Theater Square.

Out in Penngrove, YiaYia's The Grateful Greek announced through Facebook that they will be closing their “sedentary storefront and going mobile for pop ups, delivery and everything in between.” On Dec. 4 they announced that they would be open “this week and next for sure,” which sounds like you Greek food fans have just one more week to nab something excellent out in downtown Penngrove.

The topic of Greek food came up recently in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook. Some simply couldn’t believe that a town the size of Petaluma doesn’t have a Greek restaurant anymore. Others pointed out that the last couple of iterations couldn’t make it, so along with the latest announcement from YiaYia’s, it seems pretty clear that Greek food is a challenge here. However, Dino’s Greek Food Truck makes regular visits to the Block and gets excellent reviews so I guess that is our best bet for Greek food right now. (Dino spent his summers in Greece and Friday nights at Papa Taverna’s so knows a thing or two about Greek food.)

Not to be missed chicken

If there is one thing Petalumans seem to crave, and our chefs seem to take great pride in producing, it’s fried chicken and chicken sandwiches. To that end, if you have opened your newspaper the morning it arrived, there are still two days left for Butcher Crown Roadhouse’s three-days-only crispy chicken sandwich lunch special, which through Friday, Nov. 11, qualifies for free delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi.

While on the topic of special finds, keep an eye out for Trade Secret’s pop-ups as they appear to be on the rise. This is Chef Brenda La Noue’s (formerly of Secret Kitchen) current project and is as delicious as ever. Marta Shannon stumbled across Chef Brenda and her wonderful food at the Red Barn Studios outdoor holiday sale. Marta posted at 10:30 a.m., we saw at it noon and 15 minutes later we had Chef Brenda’s food in hand. We went with a tropical chicken tamale and a Mahn Bun (kind of like a pirogi) filled with beef stroganoff and mushrooms. (She was out of her “Papi Chulo Nacho” Mahn Bun, which is filled with spicy taco flavored beef and is also at the top of our list for names if we ever get a Chihuahua again.) Oh, but the hot chocolate! This hot chocolate, made with Guittard Chocolate, was on par with the thick almost chewable stuff that we have with breakfast when in Spain.

Central Market pasta

Jupiter Foods continues to wow us with its great local produce and is rumored to be looking for a downtown space to call their own so that they can start offering more pantry items. They are currently still holding pop-up farmers market Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard. One of the things that has us shopping there regularly is that once on the email list, we receive an accurate/extensive list of what they will be carrying for the week. This helps us plan our meal prep ahead of time, as well as gives us a heads up if they have something special that we want to nab before it goes out of season. (Currently, we are riding a wave of great apple varieties.) They are also carrying pasta from Chef Tony at Central Market. We got it, prepped it and ate it the same day and it was everything we had hoped for.

Holiday treats

As we have all come to expect prior to the holidays, Bert’s Desserts will anchor a holiday goodies sale on Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 19, at 501 Lakeville St., along with Golden State Pickle Works, Awesome Bars, Petaluma Creamery and Vicki Martinelli (jewelry). Yes, health safety precautions will be in place, but it’s still a good idea to order ahead for pick-up.

And down the street, Mariposa Ice Creamery will announce its holiday pick-up and delivery dates and times, as well as the new holiday-only selections, such as spumoni and eggnog flavors, in the coming days. They are also offering gift certificates as well as a boozy collection of ice creams. The moment I tried Mariposa’s spumoni, it became my new favorite flavor, but then again, that’s how it seems to go with every new flavor I try.