Out & About in Petaluma

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS

MADE EASY (AND ONLINE)

The Village Network of Petaluma, on Thursday, July 23, from 1 - 2:30 p.m., presents a free, online seminar on emergency preparedness. With fire season - and the accompanying power outages - looming in the near future, it’s time to develop an emergency plan. Join the Village Network for a timely online program and featuring step-by-step approaches to emergency preparedness, including skills equally useful in case of fire, earthquake, prolonged power outage and more. With 40+ years in the field of insurance claims, presenter Richard Schultz has successfully navigated fire evacuations, earthquakes, and prolonged power outages. To receive the Zoom link for the presentation, RSVP to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call the office at 707-776-6055.

STORYTIME & READALOUD

BOOK CUBS FOR KIDS AND TEENS

The Sonoma County Library system, with participation from Petaluma Regional Library librarians, is hosting regular online reading events during this stay-at-home shelter period. On Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 to 11:15 a.m., Storytime at Home is a story and a song shared by a local librarian via YouTube.com/sonomalibrary. For teenagers, Sundays from 2-2“30 p.m., it’s the weekly Read Aloud Bookclub for Teens, in which participants are invited to get comfortable and listen to a chapter from a novel being read aloud, live. Intended for teens in grade 7-12, also viewable at Youtube.com/sonomalibrary.

The cast of Transcendence Theater Company's 'Fantastical Family Night.' Katie Babb is front row, second from the right, in the black-and-white dress.(PHOTO BY R. MABRY)

'FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT’’

VIRTUAL BROADWAY CONCERT

Continuing its summer-long “Best Night Ever Online” series, featuring all-virtual, all-streaming shows from Transcendence Theatre Company, "Fantastical Family Night“ will mark the second part of its online “Broadway Under the Stars” entertainments. One weekend only, for five performances including two matinees, “Fantastical” runs July 24-26. “Hold on tight, because this ride gets wild,” is how the Transcendence folks describe this show, cleverly built from moments taped live over the last eight years. “Twists and turns, magic and mayhem, animals and aliens are all aboard as we enter a world of imagination and transformation beyond limits.” Songs include favorites from “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Sound of Music,” “Mary Poppins” and other Disney classics. Traditionally taking place at Jack London State Historic Park, the online series features professional Broadway artists performing songs from popular musicals, re-envisioned in innovative ways, with an emphasis on children and families. The show streams Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show is free (donations welcome by hitting donate after your confirmation is made on line), and includes a live pre-show event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. Once you reserve your “ticket,” you’ll receive log-on information by email or text. Go to TranscendenceTheatre.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online.

THEATER IMPROV CLASSES

FOR OLDER ADULTS

The SRJC has begun a weekly online “Theatre Improvisation Course,” designed for older adults. The class runs Saturdays through Aug. 8, and participants can join at any point during the summer semester. This is a free course, and was created to help participants learn improve techniques to assist in building focus, memory function and confidence, to decrease fear and anxiety and give the brain a fun workout. To sign up, click here, then email llau@santarosa.edu for further instructions. Though tailored for seniors, there is no minimum age requirement for this class. Contact the Older Adults Program at (707) 527-4533 for more information.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect through Aqus.com.

’A NEW VISION FOR THE COAST’

Bob Johnson, a retired professor of land use planning at the University of Davis, will be joined by a team of environmental activists, biologists, filmmakers and conservationists for a live online conversation about the future of the Point Reyes National Seashore. Wednesday, July 29, 6 p.m. RSVP here to join the conversation.