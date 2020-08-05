Out & About in Petaluma

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

As an encore to last weekend’s virtual Petaluma Music Festival, this Saturday, August 8, beginning at noon, the annual fundraiser for local school music programs will once again feature an astonishing lineup of performances. The 10-hour-long extravaganza will include classic archival performances from past festivals interspersed with backyard performances recorded in the homes of festival favorites - Highway Poets, Stella Heath and Banjango, The Rainbow Girls, Jackie Greene, Poor Man’s Whiskey, Royal Jelly Jive and more.

“In fulfilling our mission of ’Keeping Music in the Schools,’ the Petaluma Music Festival has donated in excess of $385,000 to Petaluma public school music programs over the past 12 years. We will need more donations if we are going to be able to donate to our school music programs again this year.”

Watch it all unfold at PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

ART IN THE PARK

The Petaluma Arts Association has been presenting its annual Art in the Park celebration since 1957, but (obviously) a massive gathering of artists gazing at art close together is not a smart idea right now. So the local nonprofit is taking the show online and then some, expanding the event from a single weekend to a full month. Featured from Saturday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Sept. 1, will be virtual studio tours, image galleries and live performances. To catch the action, visit PetalumaArtsAssociation.org.

COPPERFIELD’S ZOOM CHAT

Yes, Alexandra Roxo’s just-released book “F--k Like Goddess” sounds like the world’s most ambitious sex manual, but in fact, it’s that and so much more. “What if your deepest fears and wounds were the KEY to living a turned on, passionate life?” asks Roxo, a writer, artist, and prominent voice in the field of transformational healing and the divine feminine, and the co-founder of the online community Radical Awakenings. On Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books presents a live online conversation with Roxo, who will be interviewed by writer Sah D’Simone, author of “5-Minute meditations.” Reserve a virtual seat at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

On August 13, the Village Network of Petaluma presents a zoom-based informational meeting at 11 a.m. Participants can join in by Zoom or by phone. The Village has been responding to the pandemic by creating all kinds of new ways for members and volunteers to stay connected in this time of social distancing. Village memberships now offer online wellness programs, interest groups, educational and social events, in addition to volunteer services such as grocery shopping, prescription pickups, phone friends and more. Find out what you can gain from the Village at this monthly meeting. To receive the Zoom-link or pone in number, plese RSVP to the Village office at 776-5066 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

'I HOPE YOU DANCE’’

Continuing its summer-long “Best Night Ever Online” series, featuring all-virtual, all-streaming shows from Transcendence Theatre Company, "I Hope You Dance“ is the third “Broadway Under the Stars” entertainment this summer. Streaming two weekends, for a total of 10 performances, the show runs August 14-16 and 21-23. “Choreographers, dancers, musicians, singers and YOU,” is how the Transcendence folks describe this show, cleverly built from moments taped live over the last eight years, and featuring 70 performers presenting spectacular dance numbers from some of Broadway’s greatest musicals. Traditionally taking place at Jack London State Historic Park, the online series features professional Broadway artists performing songs from popular musicals, re-envisioned in innovative ways, with an emphasis on children and families. The show streams Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show is free (donations welcome by hitting donate after your confirmation is made on line), and includes a live pre-show event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. Once you reserve your “ticket,” you’ll receive log-on information by email or text. Go to TranscendenceTheatre.org.

BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he'll be reading.

STORYTIME & READALOUD BOOK CLUBS FOR KIDS AND TEENS

The Sonoma County Library system, with participation from Petaluma Regional Library librarians, is hosting regular online reading events during this stay-at-home shelter period. On Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 to 11:15 a.m., Storytime at Home is a story and a song shared by a local librarian via YouTube.com/sonomalibrary. For teenagers, Sundays from 2-2:30 p.m., it’s the weekly Read Aloud Bookclub for Teens, in which participants are invited to get comfortable and listen to a chapter from a novel being read aloud, live. Intended for teens in grade 7-12, also viewable at Youtube.com/sonomalibrary.