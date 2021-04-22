Out and About: 10 things to see, watch, stream and do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

SRJC PRESENTS ACTOR-CREATED SHOW ‘OVERCOME’

Santa Rosa Junior College’s Theatre Arts Department will close its all-virtual spring season with an actor-created performance piece titled “overcome,” the lower-case “o” being part of the title. Directed by Reed Martin of Sonoma’s Reduced Shakespeare Company, and choreographed by Alyce Finwall, the production is an exploration of the students’ relationship to tragedy and triumph, devastation and joy. What they’ve created is a visual collage of stories, songs, poems, scenes and dance based on the challenges they’ve faced and overcome. The show streams live on YouTube on April 23, April 24, April 30 and May 1 at 7:30 p.m., and on May 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available on a donation basis, and can be obtained by visiting TheatreArts.santarosa.edu.

ANNE LAMOTT IN CONVERSATION

With a new book titled “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage,” bestselling author Anne Lamott has once again mined nuggets of gold from her personal life — including her decision to get married after years of single parenthood — uncovering rich veins of truth, surprising flashes of unexpected humor and a treasure-trove of hard-won wisdom. On Wednesday, April 28, Lamott will be featured in conversation with the Chronicle’s Book List editor Barbara Lane. The Zoom-based event is free, and can be viewed by registering at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

MAY YOUR HEALTH MOVE FORWARD

What used to be known as Petaluma Walking Day has been transformed into a whole month of interactive events, many virtual, now called “May Your Health Move Forward,” because (pun alert!) it takes place in the month of May. A collaboration between the Petaluma Health Care District and the City of Petaluma, the program presents a series of wellness and exercise experiences, many indoor, and some (no surprise) outdoor. Allowing for the innovations local folks have made to adjust to COVID-19 closures of gyms and sports activities, the program asks local to sign up and receive a weekly email featuring regular activity ideas and challenges. Participants are encouraged to report back on the month-long event’s Facebook page, with pictures and updates about their own activities. Find the page by searching “May Your Health Move Forward” on Facebook.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets, sponsored by Aqus Cafe, continues on the first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m.. Poetry fans can log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each Rivertown Poets event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read their own work in the second part of the program. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

EARTH DAY AT THE PETALUMA ARTS CENTER

As the culmination of a multi-day arts-and-activism effort, the Petaluma Arts Center (230 Lakeville St.) will honor Earth Day with a “Climate Action Adds Up” celebration from 3-6 p.m. April 22. The highlight will be the unveiling of eight commissioned artworks to be exhibited on the exterior of the Arts Center, all created by local artists to address the climate crisis in unique and individual ways. Then, winning poems from last weekend’s climate poetry slam will be added to the center’s Talking Fence. These events are free and are open to the public, with COVID-19 safety practices in effect. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

SINGER TOM FINCH AT BREWSTER’S

Musician Tom Finch is a California native who’s been working as a multi-instrumental creative force for over 30 years. His music is influenced by a range of rock, funk, blues, and jazz styles, and in concert, his playing is an electrifying display of natural energy and entertaining showmanship. If that sounds intriguing, how about Tom Finch and a beer (wear masks between sips!) at Brewster’s Beer Garden (229 Water Street) this Saturday afternoon, April 24, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

MUSICIAN JACOB PHILIP BENNING AT ADOBE ROAD

As live music slowly and carefully returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery continues its weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (with nice, warm heaters!), from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., in a magical open-air space adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. On April 22, the venue welcomes the ever-delightful singer-songwriter Jacob Philip Benning. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FAMILY BICYCLING LESSONS

On Thursdays, from 3-4:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition will host $5 family bicycle lessons, designed for those who really want to ride, but haven’t quite mastered it yet. Through this gently designed, step-by-step course, patient instructors will assist first-timers in finding their balance and rolling on with a sense of safety and confidence. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the city of Petaluma hosts outdoor cross training, yoga and pilates classes in the far part of the front parking lot near the Luchessi Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 5-6 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 707-778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmers Markets, especially in the pandemic era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

