Out and About: 9 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted (no later than two weeks in advance) to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Diane Johnson talks with Cara Black

One writes dramas. One writes mysteries. Both live in San Francisco (at least some of the time) write a lot about France. In this sure-to-be-fascinating conversation between Diane Johnson (“Le Divorce”) will be discussing her newest book, “Lorna Mott Comes Home,” with Black, author of the Aimée Leduc sereies. To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Writers Forum Summertime Writing Program

For the next few months, each Zoom-based Writers Forum event will feature writers reading excerpts from “The Write Spot: Musings and Ravings From a Pandemic Year,” an anthology of writings about surviving the Great COVID-19 Lockdown. On Wednesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m., the special guests are Brenda Bellinger and Kathy Guthormsen. These events are free, and be registered for at

Fireworks on the Fourth

Yes, there will be a fireworks display this year. No, the fairgrounds will not be open for picnicking and sky-watching. Instead, the City of Petaluma is asking residents to watch the show from their homes and yards and patios. With variants spreading and a lot of people still unvaccinated, large gatherings remain unwise for the time being. To make watching the bright lights easier, organizers will be shooting the fireworks twice as high as normal, and will be using especially bright cartridges, so celebrating people can watch them from further away, because they will be able to seen from all over town. The show begins around 9 p.m. For information go to Visitpetaluma.com

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The meetings resume on Thursday July 1. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Pride Month show at Petaluma Arts Center

“Undertakes to Answer” is a vivid show of works by LGBTQIA artists and allies, focusing on the late Petaluma painter Carol Ceres and her circle. The multi-discipline show runs weekends through July 10 at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

Wednesday walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at McNear Park, meeting up near the archway at the edge of the playground. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. For more information visit Modernvillageformoms.com.

Farmers Markets in Petaluma

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m. And it being summer, the Thursday Market is now open in 2nd Street, between B and D streets, from 4-8 p.m.

Emergency Preparedness series

The Village Network of Petaluma says “Get Ready Summer.” That’s the name of the local nonprofit’s upcoming series of public programs designed to share tips and inform older adults of the options they have in a variety of situations. On Thursday, July 8 it’s the Peace of Mind Planner. The workshops are free, and will be held via Zoom unless circumstances change. Each program is 1-2:30 p.m. To reserve your Zoom link, please register with the Village office at 776-6055 or email info@villagenetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘Shrek’ Drive-In Movie at Fairgrounds

The movies are back at the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds, beginning July 16 at 8 p.m., with a screening of the magical animated fantasy “Shrek.” Admission is $25 per vehicle, paid in advance, with gates opening at 7 p.m. Get tickets and learn more at CityofPetaluma.org.