Out and About and Online in Petaluma

Amy Gutierrez hosts talk about Title IX

The American Association of University Women presents a candid conversation hosted by San Francisco Giants Broadcaster and author Amy Gutierrez (of Petaluma), who will be speaking on the topic of Title IX with three expert panelists. The landmark civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in education turns 50 in 2022. Elizabeth Kristen, director of the gender equity and LGBT rights program at Legal Aid at Work, will be joined by Maha Ibrahim, a staff lawyer for Equal Rights Advocates, and Kim Turner, the director of the gender equity initiative at Coaching Corps. The live, hour-long event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Visit AAUWPetaluma.com to find the form required for receiving a Zoom link.

Cinnabar’s ‘Cyrano’ now streaming

A rollicking, lighthearted adaptation of a grand romantic classic, Cinnabar Theater’s “Cyrano: a Play with Music” is the story of a brilliant poet with a very large nose, and his secret love for the beautiful Roxanne. In this version, director James Pelican adds jug band music from Petaluma’s own Rivertown Skifflers. Argus-Courier theater reviewer Alexa Chipman said of the play, “I did not expect to find kazoos and brandished umbrellas in “Cyrano,” but it works, surprisingly, creating a joyful explosion of good cheer and camaraderie.“ The play streams Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. CinnabarTheater.org.

Wednesday Night Walks

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Get to Know the Village

Petalumans interested in learning more about the Village Network can get their questions answered in an online/phone meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. The Zoom event if for potential members (ages 50-plus), their loved ones, and those interested in volunteering as drivers or other services. Use the "Register for this Event" link on the website, email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call the Village office at 707-776-6055. The Village Network of Petaluma is a non-profit membership organization created to empower aging adults to live active, vibrant and connected lives.

‘Labyrinth’

The Goblin King is back, giving audiences another chance to see David Bowie in one of his most iconic roles. The 1986 fantasy about a teenager braving a deadly maze in a magical kingdom to retrieve her kidnapped baby brother was directed by Jim Henson. As part its weekly Flashback Cinema series, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents the fantasy-musical-mind-blower at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Cinemawest.com.

Ruthe Stein: ‘Sitting Down With the Stars’

Copperfield’s Books presents an online conversation with author/film writer Ruthe Stein, who will be talking about her new book “Sitting Down With the Stars: Interviews with 100 Hollywood Legends.” In the book, the former San Francisco Chronicle movie reviewer talks with the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Princess Grace, Oprah, Cary Grant and Madonna, plus George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Hudson, Timothée Chalamet and more. Friday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

‘The Shared Economy’ with Mike Strode

Praxis Peace Institute presents a Zoom workshop with Mike Strode, founder of the Kola Nut Collaborative in Chicago, where participants engage in reciprocal exchanges of goods, skills and services, calculated with alternative “currency” in increments of one hour of time. In this workshop, Strode explains how that works and how to set up a similar sharing exchange in our own communities. Thursday, Jan. 27, 4-5:30 p.m. $15-$20. Visit PraxisPeace.org for more details and to register for the workshop.

LumaCon returns, with COVID-19 adjustments

Petaluma’s popular annual celebration of comics and comic artists is back, though the current 30-day restriction on large gatherings has inspired some adjustments to the original plan. Now taking place as an online event on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the eccentric, youth-oriented event, presented by an alliance of Petaluma libraries, will feature virtual workshops and classes. Special workshops with local artists Gio Benedetti and Robert Barnes will be offered, along with other content (similar to what LumaCon rolled out last year). Then, sometime in the spring, there will be a live, in-person LumaCon in an outdoor setting, details to be announced. To register and for all the information, visit LumaCon.net.