Petaluma Argus-Courier holiday fiction: Grandma’s Christmas Ham

In that spirit, and with the fondly combined memories of Thanksgiving dinners past and “The Twlight Zone,” I happily present what I hope will be received as a generous helping of macabre holiday fiction, served warm with a delicious twist or two. With a grateful shout-out to Rod Serling, wherever he is, happy Thanksgiving to you all.

To this day, though the tradition of watching TZ on the third Thursday of November has long ago faded, for me, Thanksgiving never takes place without a brief flashback of memories to at least some of those twisted tales. One could make the case that I wouldn’t be a writer today without the inspiration I consumed on those holidays — along with the warmth and love of family and friends.

In 1980, local cable station KTLA began airing 24-hour marathons of the classic Rod Serling show on Thanksgiving day, a tradition that was eventually transferred to New Year’s Eve. But the Turkey Day marathons lasted long enough to become entrenched in my psyche, where every Thanksgiving morning was filled with reruns of stories about monsters, aliens, time traveling, nuclear apocalypses and creepy neighbors with nefarious secrets in their basements. It being Thanksgiving, with grandparents and young cousins around, these cable-TV scare-fests were annually interrupted by a forced 90-minute channel-switch to watch the Macy’s Parade, then interrupted again by the actual Thanksgiving dinner, before the die-hard Twilight Zone fans (mainly my brothers and I) returned to the living room for more twists and turns and chills and thrills.

In the early 1980s in Los Angeles — a region around which I grew up — Thanksgiving meant more than just turkey dinners, football and gathering around the table with family.

“Honey, if you think Grandma’s stroganoff is good, just you wait till you taste her Christmas ham. Grandma’s Christmas ham is the best!”

Tom said things like that a lot. Especially when we were at his Grandmother’s house.

It always started with whatever was on the table – Grandma’s stroganoff, Grandma’s hamburger casserole, grandma’s spaghetti and meatballs – and led immediately to the ham. Whatever it was that Evelyn was serving on that particular Sunday afternoon – always delivered to the table on a dish or platter of immaculately cared-for antique china – Tom was sure to tell me it wasn’t half as good as Grandma’s Christmas ham.

For the record, I’d never technically said any of it was “good.”

I said it was “yummy.”

“Yummy” is the word I use when I can’t bring myself to say I like something, but am feeling too polite to tell the truth.

I’d been hearing about that famous ham since months before Tom and I were married. At my very first Sunday dinner at Evelyn’s – a beloved family tradition/requirement, even for relatively new relationships – I’d been told that Grandma had a way with a good fresh ham, and how much the whole family, immediate and extended, always looked forward to it.

“Oh, yes, the ham,” said Mrs. O’Claire, introduced to me earlier as one of Grandma’s “projects,” as she helped herself to another plate of beef stew. Evelyn prided herself in seeking out the loneliest women in town – widows she met at church or awkwardly talkative passengers on the bus – and inviting them over for Sunday dinner. Evelyn strongly believed in offering a warm welcome and a place at the table to those less fortunate. The family was full of stories about Grandma’s many past “projects” – Jessica, Margaret, Miss Simpson, Eliza, Tammy – each of whom had blossomed and flourished under the nurturing care of Evelyn’s kindness and understanding.

Mrs. O’Claire was the latest.

“We had Evelyn’s ham on her birthday last week,” she told me, leaning in just too close enough to feel intrusive. “I’ve never in my life tasted a ham so darn delicious.”

For what it’s worth, Mrs. O’Claire didn’t actually use the word “darn.” Mrs O’Claire used a different word. Mrs. O’Claire, I had just learned, was a recently dismissed Sunday school teacher.

And Christmas ham, I also learned, wasn’t just served at Christmas.

In Tom’s family, ham was a “special occasion” dish. Easter, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Grandma’s birthday on the 22nd of February.

Those were all “Christmas ham” days.

In between, at Sunday dinner, 3 p.m. sharp every week, it was beef stew – or chili mac-and-cheese or build-your-own-tacos or, I swear on a stack of cookbooks, on occasion … Sloppy Joes.

“I know, she’s not a fancy cook,” Tom whispered one Sunday, as the Sloppy Joe fixings were set on the table in an ornate platter lined with tiny hand-painted roses. “But there’s a lot of love and tradition in everything Grandma makes. Just, eat what you can and tell her it’s delicious. And smile a lot.”

By then, Tom had figured out what “Yummy” meant.

It was late June, the first Sunday back from our honeymoon. We’d gone to San Francisco, where, I have to confess, the food was magnificent. We were there for eight days, including one Sunday. We ate at some pricey North Bay restaurant owned by a cookbook writer eager to start branching out.

We had lamb.

“If you think the lamb is yummy,” Tom said with a sly grin, “just wait till you taste Grandma’s Christmas ham.”

“Mmmmmm,” I said, with what I hoped was a semi-seductive purr. “What I really can’t wait for is more of Grandma’s Sloppy Joes.”

To be honest, Grandma’s Sloppy Joes weren’t half bad. They reminded me of my childhood. Every Wednesdays in the school cafeteria. Wednesday was Sloppy Joe day at my elementary school.

“There’s just something warm and comforting about certain foods, isn’t there,” observed Janice, one Sunday afternoon. Janice was Evelyn’s new project. Unemployed, and on the verge of eviction from her apartment, Janice’s most recent job was as a cashier at a hair salon downtown, from which she’d been fired for drinking on the job.

It was our first Sunday back after the honeymoon, and though I don’t remember what Grandma served that day, I do remember Janice. I had just told a version of the Sloppy Joe Honeymoon story, cleverly crafted to make Evelyn’s Sloppy Joe’s the hero of the tale, a dish so “yummy” it even bested the over-priced lamb-shank and lemongrass couscous whipped up by a famous Cooking Channel celebrity in Napa.