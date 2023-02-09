Petaluma Arts Center seeks local youth artists

Petaluma Arts Center issues call for submissions by local youth artists: The Petaluma Arts Center has announced that applications are open for its 11th annual “ART Connects Us” exhibition.

A juried youth art show featuring the works of Petaluma students from kindergarten to 12th grade, the show will run March 23 to April 29. It typically displays the work of at least 100 young artists of all styles and media.

The show, according to a statement on the Arts Center’s website, is designed to provide a creative outlet and supportive educational space for Petaluma students.

"By displaying Petaluma students' artistry in a professional gallery setting," says Kate Blakeslee, the curator of the show, “we're engaging parents, teachers, district administrators, advocates for school arts and community members to celebrate their work. This is a one-of-a-kind experience bringing our young artists together with the community.”

To submit a piece of artwork, artists are asked to visit the website, and use the Online Submission Form (search under News). The deadline for submissions is March 1. Art selections will be posted online on March 3, and students will drop off their art at the center on March 19, 12-4 p.m. and March 20, 1-4 p.m.

The exhibition’s opening night reception will be March 23, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.