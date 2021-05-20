Petaluma Bestsellers: Locals snap up Stacey Abrams political thriller, Nick’s Cove cookbook, more

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 10-May 16, 2021

A cleverly-titled political thriller from progressive political superstar Stacey Abrams is this week’s No. 1 bestselling book on Petaluma’s Top 10 Fiction & Nonfiction List. In “While Justice Sleeps,” Abrams – who has penned several romantic suspense novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery – a Supreme Court justice fall into a mysterious coma (“When Justice Sleeps,” get it?). As the fate of the judge hangs in the balance, his clerk, a woman with a photographic memory, finds her life is in danger too, as she gradually uncovers a nefarious conspiracy involving malevolent nanotech and a U.S. President who might be angling to become America’s first lifetime dictator.

The newly released novel isn’t the only anticipated work of fiction hitting the shelves this week. Landing on the list in the No. 5 spot is Andy Weir’s “Project Hail Mary.” From the scientist-turned-author who brought us “The Martian” and “Artemis” comes another story of deep space exploration, one that some critics (Kirkus, Fantasy Literature.com) are saying is better than its predecessors. In this one, an astronaut wakes up on a space ship, having survived a medically induced coma his shipmates were not so fortunate to have done. With no memory of who he is or why he’s there, he gradually recalls bits and pieces of his past. Among them, the sun is losing energy, and fast. Life on Earth will end unless the cooling star is somehow repaired. And he used to be a middle school science teacher, unexpectedly recruited for this one-way trip into deep space to save the universe.

Though hardly fictional, a third new release has also touched down on the top 10 list. It’s Dena Grunt’s “Table with a View: The History and Recipes of Nick's Cove” (No. 10), an attractively designed compilation of historical notes about the 90-year-old institution out on Tomales Bay. There are stories, photos and, of course, recipes.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘While Justice Sleeps,’ by Stacey Abrams – A political thriller about a Supreme Court clerk running for her life after the Justice she works for falls into a mysterious coma.

2. ‘100 Things to Do in Sonoma County Before You Die,’ by Yvonne Horn – Santa Rosa travel writer Horn spent the better part of 2020 writing this entertaining look at some of the best places and activities in Sonoma County. Santa Rosa travel writer Horn spent the better part of 2020 writing this entertaining look at some of the best places and activities in Sonoma County.

3. ‘The Midnight Library,’ by Matt Haig – A sneaky-wonderful fantasy blending whimsy and real human struggle as a woman hovering between life and death finds herself in a library where every book offers an alternative version of the life she might have lived, and might still be able to.

4. ‘The Hill We Climb,’ by Amanda Gorman – With a forward by Oprah Winfrey, this “gift edition” presents the electrifying poem Gorman read during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

5. ‘Project Hail Mary,’ by Andy Weir – The bestselling author of “The Martian” has penned another white-knuckler about astronauts, this one following a junior high school science teacher who is sent into the deep space to try and save the world.

6. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer - A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

7. ‘The Premonition: a Pandemic Story,’ by Michael Lewis – The bestselling author of “Liar’s Poker,” “Moneyball” and “The Blind Side” brings a nonfiction page-turner about the loosely associated team of scientists and experts who, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fought against the official White House response that there was nothing to worry about

8. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

9. Nomadland,’ by Jessica Bruder – The book that inspired the movie, a nonfiction roadtrip about a community of people who move about the country, homeless except for their vehicles and whatever their wheels can carry.

10. ‘Table with a View: The History and Recipes of Nick's Cove,’ by Dena Grunt – The legendary Nick’s Cove, Tomales Bay’s destination restaurant since the Great Depression, now gets the historical cookbook treatment, packed with pictures and recipes of dishes to die for.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Have You Ever Seen a Flower?’ by Shawn Harris – Gorgeous pencil drawings illuminate this charming picture book in which an urban child explores a country field and opens up to the intoxicating power of nature.

2. ‘Fred Gets Dressed,’ by Peter Brown – A delightfully affirming picture book about a boy who enjoys being naked, who discovers his mom and dad’s clothes closet, and the thrilling adventures of trying on coats, ties, skirts and makeup.

3. ‘Rule of Threes,’ by Marcy Campbell – A teenager’s life is upended when a previously unknown half-sibling moves into the house.

4. ‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,’ by Jeff Kinney – The “Wimpy Kid” sidekick shares scary tales that are actually hilarious.

5. ‘What I Carry,’ by Jennifer Longo – A coming-of-age story about a fostered 17-year-old preparing for emancipation, whose notions of traveling light, and making few connections, is challenged by the people she meets in what should be her last-ever foster home.

6. ‘Dog Man: Mothering Heights,’ by Dav Pilkey – In the 10th book in the series by the creator of Captain Underpants, canine cop Dog Man teams up with Petey the Cat and a stray kitten to stop an onslaught of villains and prove the persistent power of love, kindness and dog-slobbering.

7. ‘Jack Gets Zapped,’ by Mac Barnett – The trouble-making rabbit Jack continues his wacky adventures.

8. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Corn,’ by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham – A tale of affirming one’s identity as told through the friendship between two different (but not-so-different) magical creatures.

9. ‘How to Babysit a Grandma,’ by Jean Regan – A giggle-inducing picture book from 2014, filled with silly situations and delightful drawings.

10. ‘Margaret’s Unicorn,’ by Briony May Smith – A lonely girl befriends a lost baby unicorn in this delightful picture book.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books.