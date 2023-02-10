Petaluma Brewery Breakdown

Brewsters Beer Garden

SF Beer Week Kickoff begins at Brewsters with a Tap Takeover from Hen House Brewing Co. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The beer garden will be playing the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

SF Beer Week continues with Tap Takeovers:

Monday, Jan. 13 — Russian River

Thursday, Feb. 16 — Liar’s Dice Tournament: Pond Farm, Old Caz, Fieldwork Collab

Friday, Feb. 17 — Live music with Clay Bell: Cooperage and Moonlight Collab

Saturday, Feb. 18 — Live music with Doggone Ornery: Ghost Town, Original Pattern, Bare Bottle

Sunday, Feb. 19 — Hen House Brewing Co.

Trivia is on the calendar every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Bingo every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Matt Bolton will be playing live music at the garden on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Lagunitas Brewing Company will be hosting brewery tours all month long. The tour, which requires attendees be 21 or older, takes participants through the company’s flagship brewery, and teaches them about its beer and company culture — and of course, there will be opportunities to drink beer.

The tour lasts 1 1/2 hours with a group of up to 15 people. Participants will need to bring a valid form of ID, sign a waiver and wear closed-toed shoes. To register, visit Lagunitas.com/taproom/petaluma/brewery-tours and select one of the following:

Friday, Feb. 10 — 4:20 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 — 1 and 4:20 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16 — 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 — 4:20 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 — 1 and 4:20 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 — 1 and 4:20 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 — 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 — 4:20 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 — 1 and 4:20 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 — 1 and 4:20 p.m.

The Block

Tuesday, Feb. 14 and 28, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night with Domenic Bianco & Two Rock Tuesday, $4 Two Rock Brewing pints all day

Tuesday, Feb. 21 — Petaluma Music Festival Annual Mardi Gras Party & Two Rock Tuesday, $4 Two Rock Brewing pints all day

Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Bingo

Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Trivia

Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. to midnight — Keep It On The DL, presented by Brunch Behavior

Friday, Feb. 24, 6 to 9 p.m. — Live music with the Awesome Hotcakes

Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 to 9 p.m. — Live music with Cross Eyes Possum

