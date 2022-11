Petaluma brewery breakdown

Brewsters Beer Garden

Wednesdays, Nov. 2 to Nov. 16, 7 p.m. — Trivia

Mondays, Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 7 p.m. — Bingo

Monday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. — “Miracle at Brewsters” Christmas celebration begins.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 4:20 p.m. — Lagunitas Tasting Tour, a general education of beer, how beer is made, company history and Lagunitas culture. Learn more and register at lagunitas.com.

Thursday, Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 4:20 p.m. — Lagunitas Tasting Tour

Wednesdays, Nov. 9 to Nov. 23, 1 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. — Lagunitas Tasting Tour

Sunday, Nov. 13, 4:20 p.m. — Lagunitas Tasting Tour

Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:20 p.m. — Lagunitas Tasting Tour

Fridays, Nov. 18 to Nov. 25 — Lagunitas Tasting Tour

Saturdays, Nov. 19 to Nov. 26 — Lagunitas Tasting Tour

Sundays, Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 1 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. — Lagunitas Tasting Tour

Wenesday, Nov. 30, 4:20 p.m. — Lagunitas Tasting Tour

The Block

Tuesdays — Two Rock Tuesday, $4 Two Rock Brewing pints all day

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Bingo

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Trivia (closed Thanksgiving day)

Friday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m. — Live Music with IrisFuse

Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. — Live Music with the Howling Coyote Tour

Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. — Live Music with Moreland

Friday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m. — Live Music with the Timothy O'Neil Band

Know of an event taking place at a Petaluma brewery? Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.