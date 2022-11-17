New Bay Area shows featuring Petaluma talent: We don’t know if there’s something about Petaluma that turns people into creative geniuses, or if it’s just that a whole bunch of super-inventive writers, actors, directors and singers have just coincidentally ended up moving here, but the truth is that over the next few months, there are a high number of Petalumans who are or will be appearing in a whole range of Bay Area shows, plays and public events, and may we just suggest that they are lucky to have them. Starting Friday, Nov. 18, the Santa Rosa Junior College is opening “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” an outrageously entertaining and surprisingly heartwarming adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated show. Among its many submarine and marine-adjacent characters is Patchy the Pirate, who is played in this production by Petaluma’s own Anderson Templeton.

“The first character I ever really identified with and wanted to be was Peter Pan,” reveals Templeton, a member of the Argus-Courier’s film-reviewing Screen Team. “And Peter’s enemies were always the pirates. Well, I’ve jumped ship, and now I’m a pirate, who happens to have one of the best songs in the show. It’s called ”Poor Pirates.“ It’s awesome. Pirates are awesome. I’m having so much fun.” To reserve a ticket, visit Theatrearts.santarosa.edu. “SpongeBob: The Musical” is just the tip of the underwater volcano that is about to explode and destroy everyone in Bikini Bottom (and you’ll have to see the show to understand what all of that means).

Opening on Nov. 25 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center is the legendary 1960’s musical gem “Man With a Load of Mischief,” a “musical frolic” about a small country inn (which happens to be named “The Man with a Load of Mischief”) at which a wealthy lord and his servant, plus the beautiful mistress of the Prince and her reluctant maid are forced to stay for several days following a roadside carriage accident that might not have been entirely accidental.

The innkeeper’s wife is played by Petaluma’s Eileen Morris, a veteran of local stages. The show, which runs through Dec. 18, is just the beginning for Morris, who will also be appearing in Spreckels’ February production of Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music.” Another Petaluman who’s been cast in “Night Music,” the play that gave the world “Send in the Clowns,” is Larry Williams. He’s currently appearing in Left Edge Theatre’s hilarious theatrical farce “The Play That Goes Wrong,” running through November 20 at The California, a very cool new performance space in Santa Rosa.

Meanwhile, Petaluma playwright Nathaniel Roberts will be seeing his play “Home” get its first staged reading on Monday, Dec. December 5 at 7 p.m. at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts. The reading is part of Raven Theatre Company’s new play series. Admission is free, but seating is limited, so early reservations are recommended. “Home” is described as “a gritty drama that centers on a small group of homeless people, living under a freeway overpass, trying to maintain their dilapidated community as best they can. But when confronted by a neighboring store owner who wants them “cleared out," the ensuing conflict exposes human weakness and strength, cruelty and kindness, and the struggle to live with dignity, no matter the circumstances.” To reserve a seat, visit raventheatre.org.

And the next several weeks will be busy for Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton, whose one-man-show “Polar Bears” - which he recently performed at the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City - will have two more local performances. The autobiographical piece (subtitled “A True Story About a Very Big Lie”) will be presented at The California theater in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m., as part of Left Edge Theatre’s Wednesday Weirdness series (CalTheater.com), and then on Thursday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., at Main Stage West theater in Sebastopol (MainStageWest.com).

Finally, the extremely Lucas Sherman - whose wife Viola just had the couple’s second child, a charmer named Killian (congratulations!) - will be the music director Of Little Shop of Horrors“ at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse, opening on Jan. 26. (6thStreetPlayhouse.com). You can always show your support of these Petaluma artists by snapping up a ticket to see them in action. Break legs everyone!