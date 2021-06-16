Petaluma Buzz: Foundry Fest returns

Aqus announces Foundry Fest to benefit the Phoenix Theater: With certain beloved annual events returning to Petaluma (yay, Petaluma Music Festival!) and others taking yet another year off (see you in 2022, Rivertown Revival!), it’s good news when something unexpected pops up to ease the transition from locked-down to free-to-roam. Petaluma’s Aqus Cafe has just announced that, as a benefit for the Phoenix Theater - which has been closed with zero income for a year-and-a-half - it will host its first Aqus Foundry Fest in several years.

The 2021 music and food “mini festival” will take place on Saturday, July 24, from 3-10 p.m.

“We’ll be taking over the lawn at Foundry Wharf for a mini festival with 225 limited tickets available,” according to an announcement last week. The musical line-up will include a DJ and as-yet unannounced opening acts, followed by Dan Durkin, The Smokehouse Gamblers and Pete Floyd. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the premises, with vendors such as Lagunitas Brewing Company, Kunde Winery, and Sam Adams Ciders and Seltzers. The event will adhere to whatever COVID-19 protocols are required by Sonoma County at the time, which could include showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the grounds.

Tickets are $25, are on sale now through EventBrite.com, and all proceeds go to supporting the Phoenix Theater’s music, arts, health and mentoring programs for Sonoma County youth.

If this sounds like fun, don’t wait to grab your tickets.

“This event will sell out,” according to the release. “So please purchase tickets in advance. We do not expect any tickets to be available on site.”

Petaluma’s Kyle Craft waltzes into a virtual violin concert this weekend: On Friday, June 18, Petaluma violinist and mast of the waltz can be seen in a virtual performance sponsored by Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. The 8 p.m. show can be viewed on the center’s Facebook page beginning 8 p.m. The 27-year-old musician has been performing regularly throughout the pandemic, establishing a strong virtual presence, and building up his already considerable fan-base along the way.

