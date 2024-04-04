Two local filmmakers ‒ both known for their taste for cinematic mayhem, mystery and murder ‒ will have their latest movies screened for Sonoma County audiences at the 2024 AV Fest. Celebrating its 10th year, the festival runs April 26 through May 5.

“To Die Alone, ” which had its world premiere at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival in January (and received its very first review courtesy of the Argus-Courier’s Katie Wigglesworth), will screen on Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., at Longboard Vineyard, 5 Fitch St., in Healdsburg. Written and directed by Petaluma-raised Smagalski, the film follows a young woman (Lisa Starret) who is seriously injured while hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail, and the mysterious stranger (James Tang) she encounters along the way. Smagalski, Starret and Tang will all be on stage for a post-screening conversation at the festival.

“Werewolf Serenade,” written, directed and starring Petaluma’s Daedalus Howell, is a comedy-horror-love story about a burned-out, middle-aged college professor who unwittingly becomes a werewolf, vastly improving his life, his career and his marriage. The film ‒ co-produced by Petaluma’s Kary Hess and featuring a number of Sonoma County actors including Alia Beeton, also of Petaluma ‒ screens on Saturday, May 4, at 9:15 p.m., also at Longboard Winery. Howell will be present for a post-film conversation about the movie, and how it was filmed using mostly Petaluma locations.

To find out more about these screenings, to purchase tickets, and to learn about other films that will be part of the festival, visit AVFilmpresents.org.