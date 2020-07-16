Petaluma Food Taxi supports restaurants with free delivery program

In an ongoing effort to help its restaurant partners, Petaluma Food Taxi announced that for the next several weeks, beginning Thursday, July 16, they will partner up with a different restaurant each day to offer free delivery on all orders.

Petaluma Food Taxi free delivery schedule Thursday, July 16: Rosen’s 256 Friday, July 17: McNear’s Saturday, July 18: Flamez Grill Sunday, July 19: Stockhome Monday, July 20: New Yorker Pizza Tuesday, July 21: Beyond the Glory Wednesday, July 22: Butcher Crown Roadhouse

This week’s line-up includes Rosen’s 256 North starting off on Thursday, July 16; McNear’s on Friday, July 17; Flamez Grill on Saturday, July 18; Stockhome on Sunday, July 19; New Yorker Pizza on Monday, July 20; Beyond the Glory on Tuesday July 21; and Butcher Crown Roadhouse on Wednesday, July 22. At that point, the next week’s list will be announced. Menus and hours can be found on Petaluma Food Taxi’s website, as well as on each restaurants’ social media pages.

Because the dining room is closed again, Rosen’s now offers family meals, including one that comes with a house salad, two pizzas from the brand new wood-fired oven (pepperoni, cheese or veggie), two pieces of cheesecake and a growler of house beer for $45. Another option is spaghetti and meatballs with Caesar salad, house-made bread sticks and a bottle of Bella Costa cab, all for just $50. The first time we ever tried Bella Costa was at Rosen’s and we have been enjoying it ever since. Thursday through Sunday they offer additional items, including Buffalo cauliflower, half a fried chicken with waffle fries, $6 drinks to go (chardonnay, cabernet, martinis, mules, lemon drops and sangria) and a special Sonoma Coast Spirits espresso martini with a piece of Jan’s cheesecake for just $10. For beers outside of the above special, growlers are $15 for any beer, with a $5 deposit. And the current “dessert of the week” is a pizza brownie for $9.

Friday night is always a good time for McNear’s food. Look for the “take and bake” lasagna, both classic and veggie. The veggie is fresh pasta, house-made ricotta, wild mushrooms, spinach and parmigiano while the classic has Wagyu beef bolognese. Both come with a loaf of garlic bread. McNear’s will soon offer a Thai-style family barbecue special with pork ribs, chili jam and house peanut sauce, spicy watermelon salad, pork belly fried rice, shrimp spring rolls and Brentwood corn with charred coconut butter. The dessert special is summer berry crisp with Mariposa ice cream. The bar is featuring a Thailand Ice Tea, which is McNear’s spin on Thai tea and a Long Island cocktail, available in 12-ounce batches. They are also offering deals on all draft growlers.

It cannot go without mention that even in these tough times for our local restaurants, McNear’s continues to support our community by donating meals. This past week their meal donations were heading to essential workers and healthcare providers at Petaluma Health Center, who, according to McNear’s Facebook page, “have been killing it with COVID-19 testing, as well as providing our community with accessible services for years. Thank you for all that you do.”

Flamez Grill holds the coveted Saturday spot for the Food Taxi’s free delivery, so along with all the other take-out orders, delivery customers should be patient. For fastest results, try ordering during off hours, instead of the middle of lunch or dinner. Along with the rest of the regular Flamez menu, which includes excellent fried chicken and fish and chips dishes, customers clamor for homemade beef stroganoff on Saturdays.

Sunday gives diners a great opportunity to try Stockhome’s wide range of dietary option, including gluten-free, dairy-free and a lot of vegan dishes. Always with the freshest of flavors, we enjoy everything on Stockhome’s menu.

It is tough to find a restaurant open on Monday nights, even in the best of times. But COVID closedowns or not, New Yorker Pizza has always got Monday’s covered. The regular menu will be available all day. Although they make some of Petaluma’s favorite pies, we have always enjoyed the meatball sandwich in conjunction with our pizza.

Tuesday can also be a challenging night to find an open restaurant, but Beyond the Glory is open every day of the week, with some great brunch options on Friday and Saturday. For those that would rather dine out, BTG has a pleasant outdoor patio that we have enjoyed in the past. The cuisine is many steps above your average pub fare and we have liked everything we have tried off the menu. Some of our favorites are the grilled ahi salad, Asian chicken salad, chipotle fried chicken wrap, lobster salad sandwich, all of the burgers, the lemon chicken and the cod fish and chips. They offer regular specials, which are posted to social media and have recently included a surf-and-turf Caesar, a Philly cheesesteak and the famous firehouse spaghetti with Italian sausage.

Wednesday, July 22, will wrap up Petaluma Food Taxi’s first week of free delivery specials. Butcher Crown Roadhouse’s regular menu will be available, along with a special of the popular piri piri chicken, Humm baby back ribs, loaded potato salad and creamy coleslaw for $19.95.

Next up will be “International Week” with Italian, Chinese, Korean and Japanese restaurants on the list. Petaluma Food Taxi has not yet worked out the theme for Week #3, but no matter what it is, home delivery customers will again have seven of Petaluma’s fine restaurants to choose from, with free delivery.

Orders can be placed online at petalumafoodtaxi.com or by calling 772-9007. The free delivery coupon code is HelpPetaluma and is only valid for that restaurant on that particular day, which means that orders cannot be placed in advance. Of course, Petaluma Food Taxi will continue to deliver from all its restaurant partners, diners of that day’s featured eatery will simply enjoy free delivery.