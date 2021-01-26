Petaluma restaurant openings and closings since COVID-19

The welcoming in of the New Year is always a good time to reflect on the past year’s changes to the Petaluma restaurant scene. Starting with the new restaurants, we have more openings than one might expect during a pandemic.

This may be in part due to the fact that these establishments were already signed into their lease prior to the shutdown. And not knowing when it would end, it made sense to move forward with optimism. Hindsight is 20/20, however all the newbies seem to be hanging in there, so let us hope they came make it just a little bit longer so they can really show off what they have to offer once dine-in is again allowed.

As far as restaurants go, Petaluma actually had several great ones open last year and as dining opens back up, hopefully we can all go out and try them, or at least order some take-out.

First up was Street_Social, which open right around New Year’s last year in the space formerly occupied by Twisted 2. They are small and have been turning out some great weekly and special holiday meals, including some excellent wine-paired dinners.

The rest of the list is a bit of a blur but in roughly the proper order of opening, included Aloh-o poke bowls, which after quite a long wait, opened in the Kohl’s shopping center. Next up were April Pantry (1000 Clegg Court), Ambrosia Indian (southeast corner of Payran and Petaluma Boulevard), Spring Thai (at Casa Grande and South McDowell Boulevard), Café Bellini (in Palms old location at the corner of Washington and McDowell), and Scowley’s Burgers (where Wingstop used to be in the Kmart shopping center). All have received rave reviews, which says a lot considering the challenges of take-home dining.

A couple of spots changed hands with Table Culture Provision taking over Wishbone’s spot at the southwest corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Magnolia and Acre Pizza took over the space from Acre Coffee (two different companies started by the same person) on the Boulevard, across from the police station.

Black Knight Vineyards open a tasting room just a few doors up from Putnam Plaza. Across the street and down at the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard and Western, Jupiter Foods started off with an outdoor mini farmers market before moving into the space just behind them, where Incavo used to be.

Finally, a couple of pop-ups and mobiles include Pink Turnip, behind South City Market, offering breakfasts and lunches to go. And then there’s the return of the ice cream man, only new and improved because Oskey's Ice Cream not only offers local ice cream plus long-time favorites, they are also available for street-side birthday visits.

The restaurants we’ve lost

When it comes to closing, the list does not appear to be that different than in years past. However, we may see a surge in closures this year as restaurants, which already operate on razor-thin margins, finally decide they can no longer continue.

A few of the smaller places that slipped during the year included Incavo wine bar, PTown Pastries (in Bovine Bakery’s old space), Sift Dessert Bar (in the Target shopping center) and the Sweet Zone (in Theater Square.)

Some major dining losses included the early pandemic shutdown of Whisper Sister, which was followed by Wine or Lose Boardgame Cafe.

Los Reyes holds the distinction of being the only restaurant to both open and close last year. They came in with a bang, but just months later closed down. Through social media posts, Los Reyes helped bring local awareness to birria tacos (kind of like a Latin taco version of a French dip). Thankfully, we soon learned many local restaurants carry this same dish so all is not lost. Penngrove’s Grateful Greek also quietly closed, but may be back in pop-up form.

Although unrelated to the pandemic and directly related to the owners’ move out of the area, Sarah’s Eats & Sweets has been missed this past year. While 4th & Sea closed in the first half of last year, according to a restaurant representative at the time, it appeared to have less to do with COVID and more do with other unrelated circumstances. Regardless of the reason why, fans are still mourning the loss.

At the end of the year we saw a changing of the guard at Wishbone, over to the crew of Table Culture Provision. Then there was an announcement from Maguire’s Pub that, due to the sale of their building, and not being able to keep up with rent, they too were closing down. Finally, and sadly, Bright Bear Bakery has recently announced that Feb. 28 will be their last day, at least at their current location. It seems to be up in the air whether they will be able to re-open elsewhere, but that seems to be the overriding hope of Petaluma diners.