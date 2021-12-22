Petaluma restaurants: A year in review

In our first and hopefully last full year of COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants and food purveyors were as busy as ever, but it seems to be the little things that had the most significant impact on Petaluma diners. The discovery of a new dish, the benefits of delivery and the kindness of others, even in highly stressful situations, is what seems to have stuck in most people's minds as we close out 2021 and welcome in the New Year.

Openings & Closings

Although labor shortages and supply chain woes have been a serious challenge to our local restaurants, 2021 saw just as many restaurant openings as ever. On the flip side, there were a few closings too, but in a much smaller number than one might expect during a pandemic.

January: Barely into the New Year, Tortilla Real opened next to Sugo Trattoria to rave reviews, which was not a surprise once we found out that owner Luis Flores has quite a pedigree, having opened and run quite a few well-known restaurants throughout the Bay Area. Luis is also media savvy and immediately invited us in to try his food, but we always like to give it an anonymous try on our own first. With some advice, we ordered up a few dishes to-go on a Friday evening. Within minutes of tasting the items in our order, we were emailing Luis to set up a meeting for that Sunday so that I could write an article in that week's newspaper. Hailing from the Mexican state of Cotija, Luis's food pays homage to his roots, which means you will find different dishes than at most of our local Mexican places. His attention to detail, such as sourcing fresh ingredients and preparing everything fresh to order, no matter how much I eat at Tortilla Real, I never fall into a food coma or end up with a food hangover the next morning.

February: Eggspresso opened its doors in the Trader Joe's shopping center and quickly became a breakfast favorite. We have yet to visit because, on the rare occasion that we dine out for breakfast, we usually do not make it past Halie's, the Tea Room or Sax's Joint. Still, they are definitely on our radar for the New Year as their customers' photos on social media leave our mouths watering every time.

Soon after, Santa Rosa's Starting from Scratch Café set up shop at Rooster Run Golf Course. Later, during a golf outing this fall, I discovered they no longer offer food service other than catering. There is no word on when they plan to reopen for full service for breakfast and lunch, which was their original plan.

April: Grand Central Petaluma started offering limited events, such as pop-up food-centric markets and riverside special lunches and dinners at their 226 Weller Street location. Since that time, the coffee and chocolate purveyor has added regular housemade empanadas to their menu. They have become one of our special midday treats, especially when we want a nice outdoor setting with a postcard view of downtown from across the Turning Basin.

May: Marin-based Pink Owl Coffee opened their second location here in Petaluma, in the shop location directly next to Whole Foods, in the same parking lot. Although one might have thought Petaluma did not need another coffee shop, Pink Owl has proven to be a viable coffee and pastry source in the short time since its opening. We visited them for the first time recently and had excellent coffee and tea drinks.

In other coffee news, Acre Coffee split off their pizza division this past year, renaming themselves Avid Coffee, while the pizza chain will retain the Acre name.

June: Urban Deli opened at 151 Petaluma Blvd. S. (the former Subway) and brought Petaluma a whole new breakfast, lunch and dinner experience. Owner Sam Qudsieh brings his Middle Eastern background to the menu, melding it with his wife's Mexican culinary roots. Urban Deli has become one of our regular lunch spots, and their dinner menu is just as good, offering some of the best shawarmas, kabobs, kafta and gyros around, along with excellent soups, salads and sandwiches.

Although Petaluma has no shortage of Thai restaurants, OSHA Thai BBQ quickly garnered attention as locals recognized the name from the family's San Francisco restaurants. However, Chalida O'Ranratana, owner, chef and founder of the original OSHA (which means tasty/wonderful food/experiences), took a long look at the Petaluma at decided to go with something slightly different from her other restaurants, feeling that we local might like the flavors of her native land's BBQ. As diners, we have been flocking to OSHA Thai BBQ ever since they opened. They also offer catering, which has not gone unnoticed by those locals looking to offer something unique and delicious to their party guests.