Petaluma’s 2023 Good Eggs, parade Grand Marshal announced

The secret is now officially out ‒ flown the coop, you might say ‒ as the Petaluma Downtown Association announces the identity of 2023’s Good Eggs. The annual award, bestowed the weekend before the yearly Butter & Egg parade, is presented to one or more locals with a strong connection to Petaluma and a dedicated track-record of promoting its rich identity, river town history and varied, ever-shifting culture.

This year’s honor goes to Mitch and Barbara Lind, longtime owners of Petaluma’s Lind Marine. Formerly Morris Shell and Dredging Co., then Jerico Products, Lind Marine is a true legacy company, providing dredge, barge and tug services throughout the San Francisco Bay and Delta for well over 100 years.

Their community involvement and philanthropic efforts over the last 52 years are legendary.

“In 1971, the Linds moved to Petaluma from Novato, buying a Victorian home at Fifth and C Streets, which led to Barbara’s involvement with Heritage Homes,” wrote Harlan Osborne in the Argus-Courier’s “Toolin’ Around Town” column in November of 2021. “Along with running their business enterprise, the Linds — married since 1968 — have donated their time to numerous community causes including Barbara’s participation with Heritage Homes, the Petaluma Bicentennial Committee, the Mayor’s Select Committee on Historic Preservation, Salvation Army and Community Guild. She and Don Bennett co-wrote a column for the Argus-Courier and she wrote for the North Bay Business Journal and served as campaign director for Brian Sobel and Jack Cavanagh.”

The official presentation of the Good Egg award will take place at the Butter & Egg Days opening ceremony on at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 4th Street) on Saturday, April 15, from noon to 1 p.m. The parade itself - in which, according to Petaluma tradition, the Linds will ride and wave to an estimated 25,000 people - will take place on Saturday, April 22 at noon. The theme of this year’s parade, which marks the event’s 40th anniversary, is “There’s No Place Like Home.”

The other big Butter & Egg announcement this week, of course, is the identity of the parade’s Grand Marshals. This year, in keeping with the parade’s home-related theme, the Grand Marshals will be volunteers and staff of Petaluma’s Rebuilding Together nonprofit, creating and renovating safe locally for 25 years.

Along with these announcements, the organizers put out the call this week for volunteers to staff the parade. There are several areas of interest for which volunteers can sign up, including safety monitors, banner carriers, beer booth, set up and parade logistics and more.

Potential volunteers will first attend the Volunteer Training Meeting on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m. at Rebuilding Together, 301 Payran Street. Dinner will be provided. Following the parade by a week or so, there is a Volunteer Thank You Party, which includes dinner and a chance to win raffle prizes.

Sign-up to volunteer online at www.petalumadowntown.com. Select Butter & Egg Days, then click the “Volunteer” button. Minimum age requirement to volunteer is 13. Students can receive community service hours for volunteering.

For more information or to have a volunteer form emailed to you, please contact 762-9348.